Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks host Stars
Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.
The Chicago Blackhawks host the Dallas Stars on Thursday at United Center. It’s the first of a home-and-home against the Stars with the Blackhawks visiting Dallas on Saturday.
HAWKS
**Forsling emerges as shutdown defender in sophomore season (Chicago Sun Times)
**Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp tries to stay even-keeled through ups, downs (Chicago Tribune)
**RECAP: Hawks can’t solve Rinne late, fall in Nashville (SCH)
**Hawks prospect Sikura expected to play for Team Canada at Spengler Cup, per report (SCH)
**Kane fined maximum $5,000 for slashing Ducks’ Ritchie (SCH)
**Watch: Hartman captures another flinching victim in Perry (SCH)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**RECAP: MacKinnon’s OT goal caps Avs rally over Jets (Mile High Hockey)
**RECAP: Gibson makes 37 saves, Ducks defeat Blues (St. Louis GameTime)
**Kariya returns to St. Louis as Hall of Famer (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
**GM Fletcher calls Wild’s season ‘incredibly disappointing’ (Pioneer Press)
NHL
**Hurricanes sale to Chuck Greenberg apparently stalls; Dallas businessman Thomas Dundon now among suitors (Canes Country)
**RECAP: Bruins score first 3, hang on to defeat Lightning (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
**RECAP: Price, Canadiens defeat Senators for 3rd straight win (NHL.com)
**Vegas signs McNabb to 4-year, $10M extension (Knights On Ice)
**Doughty already considering his approach to 2019 free agent superclass (The Athletic)
**Why firing Hakstol wouldn’t solve all of Flyers’ problems (Courier Post)
**Eagles have more wins than the Flyers, and history suggests somebody is getting fired (Broad Street Hockey)
**Elite status means McDavid, Matthews can break through any time (Sportsnet)
**Lamoriello pleased with progress of Maple Leafs’ young defence (Sportsnet)
HOCKEY WORLD
**Jim Paek helping lead the growth of hockey in South Korea (PHT)
**WHL Roundup: Gawdin scores overtime winner as Broncos top Royals (Sportsnet)
