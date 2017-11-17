Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks open new practice facility
Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.
The Chicago Blackhawks officially opened their new practice facility — MB Ice Arena — on Thursday at the old Malcolm X College spot, a couple blocks south of the United Center.
The Hawks have one more day off before they visit the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...