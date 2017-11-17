Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks open new practice facility

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

The Chicago Blackhawks officially opened their new practice facility — MB Ice Arena — on Thursday at the old Malcolm X College spot, a couple blocks south of the United Center.

The Hawks have one more day off before they visit the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

HAWKS

CENTRAL DIVISION

NHL

HOCKEY WORLD

