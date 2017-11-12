Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks overcome 3-1 deficit, down Hurricanes in overtime

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

The Chicago Blackhawks barely escaped out of Saturday night’s contest against the Carolina Hurricanes and many of their former teammates. With Carolina up 3-1 in the third period and the game seemingly in hand, Gustav Forsling scored, and Alex DeBrincat hammered home his second goal to tie the game. Less than two minutes into overtime, Brandon Saad slapped home his sixth goal of the season to secure a 4-3 victory.

Chicago will get back at it tonight against the Devils at 6:00 p.m. CT on NBCSN.

In other Hawks related news, Vinnie Hinostroza and the Rockford IceHogs trounced the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2. It was the team’s first win since October.

BLACKHAWKS

**RECAP: The Hurricanes blew a... 3-1 lead. Sorry. (SCH)

**Five takeaways from Saturday night's game (CSN Chicago)

**Checking in on all the former Blackhawks currently on the Hurricanes (SCH)

**Scott Darling was prepared to start for Carolina as Hawks backup (CSN Chicago)

**The Hawks try to keep the faith amid a scoring slump (Chicago Tribune)

**Al Second to be honored with "One Last Shift" during Sunday's game (Blackhawk Up)

**Eddie Olczyk discusses his battle with cancer (Chicago Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

**RECAP: Blues get drummed 5-2 by Islanders (St. Louis Game Time)

**The Blues' top line has struggled on the power play (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

**RECAP: Wild narrowly edge Flyers 1-0 with Jason Zucker's late goal (Star Tribune)

**RECAP: Predators inch past Penguins 5-4 in shootout win (On The Forecheck)

**RECAP: Jets close road trip with 4-1 drubbing of Coyotes (Winnipeg Sun)

**Nobody should be surprised to see Stars' Klingberg taking a new step (DMN)

**RECAP: Avalanche lose 4-3 in final game in Sweeden (Mile High Hockey)

**Trading Matt Duchene completed a productive process (Denver Post)

NHL

**The NHL returning to Olympics is ‘hard to envision,’ per Gary Bettman (SBN)

**After the debacle of leaving Las Vegas, Vadim Shipachyov signed a contract in KHL (PHT)

**RECAP: Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-1 in sloppy game (Pension Plan Puppets)

**Max Pacioretty sets Canadiens record with 10th overtime goal (Puck Daddy)

**Rangers' Vesey suffers brutal face injury. But did he finish his shift? (SBN)

HOCKEY WORLD

**Jack Hughes is poised to follow Eichel, Matthews as NHL’s next great American (Sportsnet)

**Denver completed a sweep of No. 1 St. Cloud with a 5-1 win on Saturday (USCHO)

**Goalie Peter Thome has excelled for North Dakota while Cam Johnson is hurt (CHN)

**A Chicago retiree has created a growing youth hockey program (Chicago Sun-Times)

**OHL Roundup: Hollowell has five points as Greyhounds beat Firebirds (Sportsnet)

**QMJHL Roundup: Alain’s two goals, assist leads Armada over Titan (Sportsnet)

**WHL Roundup: Steenbergen, Flodell lead Broncos past Hurricanes (Sportsnet)