Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks reach quarter mark of season
Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.
Following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the Chicago Blackhawks have reached the unofficial quarter mark of the season by playing 20 games. The Hawks are 10-8-2 in that stretch and sit in fourth place in the Central Division.
Chicago has two more days off before visiting Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
HAWKS
**A conversation with Hawks president John McDonough: Part I (The Athletic)
**Crawford, Forsberg quickly build beneficial partnership (Chicago Sun Times)
**Wingels taking to unexpected role at center (Chicago Tribune)
**This Hinostroza goal shows why he’s too good for the AHL (SCH)
**Is salary cap relief on the way for the Blackhawks? (SCH)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**RECAP: MacKinnon’s OT goal caps Avs’ rally over Red Wings (Mile High Hockey)
**Wild’s power-play efforts still seldom rewarded (Star Tribune)
**Blues developing their identity (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
**Preds’ Watson suspended 2 games for boarding Avs’ Toninato (On The Forecheck)
**Jets expected to be without Enstrom for 2 months due to injury (Winnipeg Free Press)
NHL
**Watch: Chance the Rapper plays clueless Rangers reporter on ‘SNL’ (SBN)
**RECAP: Top line propels Hurricanes past Islanders (Canes Country)
**RECAP: Lundqvist helps Rangers shut out Senators (Blueshirt Banter)
**RECAP: Golden Knights top Kings for 7th straight home win (Knights On Ice)
**RECAP: Gibson, Perry propel Ducks past Panthers (Anaheim Calling)
**Flyers’ Gudas suspended 10 games for slashing Jets’ Perreault over the head (Broad Street Hockey)
**Flyers will host Penguins in outdoor game at Lincoln Financial Field in 2019 (Broad Street Hockey)
**McDavid is the least of Oilers’ problems right now (SBN)
HOCKEY WORLD
**USHL Sioux Falls goaltender scores goal, makes most of celebration (PHT)
**OHL roundup: Raaymakers’ shutout lifts Knights over Spitfires (Sportsnet)
**QMJHL roundup: Aquin, MacLeod lead Islanders over Sea Dogs (Sportsnet)
**WHL roundup: Mattheos helps Wheat Kings extend win streak to 5 (Sportsnet)
-
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'
-
Chance struggles to report NHL for SNL
'How you gon' do that hockey?'
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections