Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks start Florida road trip in Tampa Bay
Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks start Florida road trip in Tampa Bay
Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.
The Chicago Blackhawks begin its Florida road trip Wednesday against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.
HAWKS
**Tracey Myers leaving NBC Sports Chicago for NHL.com (SCH)
**Hawks penalty kill thriving with only 2 goals allowed this month (Chicago Tribune)
**A conversation with Hawks president John McDonough: Part 2 (The Athletic)
**Hawks week ahead: Florida road trip (SCH)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**RECAP: Stars strike quickly to defeat Canadiens (Defending Big D)
**RECAP: Blues score eight goals in win against Oilers (St. Louis GameTime)
**Eriksson Ek, Kunin deserved help, not AHL stint (Hockey Wilderness)
**Avs’ Girard happy to be booted from team hotel (The Denver Post)
NHL
**SNL-inspired 'Let's Do That Hockey' merchandise now available to buy (Yahoo!)
**Watch: Chance the Rapper plays clueless Rangers reporter on ‘SNL’ (SBN)
**RECAP: Vancouver sends Philadelphia to fifth straight loss (Broad Street Hockey)
HOCKEY WORLD
**Russian forward Zaripov has 2-year doping ban cut (Sportsnet)
**USHL Sioux Falls goaltender scores goal, makes most of celebration (PHT)
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019
-
Power Rankings: Preds, Pens on the rise
The Lightning stay on top as other teams begin to catch fire
-
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'
-
Chance struggles to report NHL for SNL
'How you gon' do that hockey?'