Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks stumble in Nashville

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

Lance Bouma and Tommy Wingles both scored for the Blackhawks, but Chicago couldn’t get another shot past Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne in a 3-2 loss Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Hawks have Wednesday off before hosting Dallas on Thursday.

