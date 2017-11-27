Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks to host Ducks
Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.
The Chicago Blackhawks host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at United Center in Chicago. It’s the first game of a back-to-back for Chicago, who visit Nashville on Tuesday.
The Hawks are rolling with a 3-0-1 record since Nov. 15.
HAWKS
**Top line shows Hawks are streaking (SCH)
**Rutta has ‘all the things we’re looking for’ (Chicago Tribune)
**Franson makes quick rise from the doghouse to the penthouse (Chicago Sun Times)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**RECAP: Aho, Teravainen deliver for Hurricanes in shootout victory over Predators (On The Forecheck)
**Are we witnessing Avs’ MacKinnon’s breakout season? (Mile High Hockey)
**Avs’ Landeskog lands player safety hearing after cross-check (Mile High Hockey)
**Avs recall Jost from AHL (Mile High Hockey)
NHL
**RECAP: Rangers defeat Canucks for 8th straight home win (Blueshirt Banter)
**RECAP: Strome goal in 3rd boosts Oilers past Bruins (Copper N Blue)
**Coyotes recall Strome after run of AHL dominance (Five For Howling)
HOCKEY WORLD
**OHL Roundup: Ceci perfect as Generals upset Steelheads (Sportsnet)
