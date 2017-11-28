Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks visit Predators for 2nd half of back-to-back

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

Alex DeBrincat scored his first career NHL hat trick to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 7-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at United Center in Chicago. The Hawks play the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday when they visit Nashville.

Chicago is rolling with a 4-0-1 record since Nov. 15.

HAWKS

CENTRAL DIVISION

NHL

HOCKEY WORLD

