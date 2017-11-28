Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks visit Predators for 2nd half of back-to-back
Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.
Alex DeBrincat scored his first career NHL hat trick to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 7-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at United Center in Chicago. The Hawks play the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday when they visit Nashville.
Chicago is rolling with a 4-0-1 record since Nov. 15.
HAWKS
**RECAP: DeBrincat leads Hawks to win over Ducks (SCH)
**Watch: DeBrincat scores his first career hat trick (SCH)
**Tootoo nearing return from LTIR stint (SCH)
**Hawks' third line finally flashes some offense vs. Ducks (Chicago Tribune)
**Franson makes quick rise from the doghouse to the penthouse (Chicago Sun Times)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**RECAP: Jets score seven unanswered goals in win against Wild (NHL.com)
**Avs’ Landeskog suspended 4 games for cross-check (Mile High Hockey)
**Avs’ all-rookie line is an educational experience (The Denver Post)
**Preds confident in Saros despite early-season struggles (The Tennessean)
NHL
**Jagr is only five degrees of separation from the 1st NHL season (SBN)
**RECAP: McCann's late goal lifts Panthers past Devils (NHL.com)
**RECAP: Penguins lose Murray, defeat Flyers on Crosby goal in OT (Pensburgh)
**Penguins ‘exploring’ trading Ian Cole (Pensburgh)
**RECAP: Canadiens end Blue Jackets’ 7-game win streak (Habs Eyes On The Prize)
**Kings' offense struggles to put puck in net (LA Times)
**Sharks get positive health news regarding Jones (San Jose Mercury News)
**Stamkov line has cooled off during Lightning’s rough 4-game stretch (Raw Charge)
HOCKEY WORLD
**WHL Roundup: Glass scores two, Winterhawks take down Oil Kings (Sportsnet)
**OHL Roundup: Ceci perfect as Generals upset Steelheads (Sportsnet)
