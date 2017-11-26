Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks wrap up road trip with 4-1 win over Panthers

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

The Chicago Blackhawks concluded their three-game road trip in a dominant fashion Saturday night in an assertive 4-1 over the Florida Panthers. Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Brandon Saad, and John Hayden all contributed goals, while Corey Crawford continued to prove his worth by saving 37-of-38 shots.

The Hawks will have a little bit of time to recuperate before getting back on the ice Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT and will air on CSN Chicago.

BLACKHAWKS

**RECAP: Early goals propelled the Hawks to their 4-1 victory on Saturday night (SCH)

**Five takeaways from the win (CSN Chicago)

**What about five thoughts on Saturday night’s win? (Blackhawk Up)

**Unlucky: Hawks have hit the posts and crossbar more than any other team (Tribune)

**Keith, Panik, Sharp among many Hawks struggling to score this season (Sun-Times)

**Vinnie Hinostroza had a quiet night in Rockford’s 4-3 loss to the Wolves (Wolves.com)

CENTRAL DIVISION

**RECAP: Third-period heroics give Blues a 6-3 win over Wild (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

**RECAP: Avalanche fall to Flames 3-2 (Mile High Hockey)

**RECAP: Jets shut out by Sharks 4-0 (Fear the Fin)

**What the Stars are hoping for with Tyler Seguin's role change (Dallas Morning News)

**Wild center Mikko Koivu has played a big role in his team's goal production (Star Tribune)

**The backstory behind the annual Predators fathers trip (NHL.com)

NHL

**RECAP: Kings edge rival Ducks 2-1 in shootout win (Jewels from the Crown)

**RECAP: Ovechkin slaps home a hat trick in Washington's 4-2 win over Toronto (Jasper's Rink)

**Ovechkin’s hat trick was something a young Capitals fan will never forget (SBN)

**Ovechkin climbed even higher on the NHL’s goal-scoring list on Saturday night (PHT)

**RECAP: Crosby, Kessel, and Penguins dominate Lightning 5-2 (Pensburgh)

**RECAP: Gibbons, Devils triumph over Red Wings after third-period scare (AATJ)

**RECAP: Isles outlast Senators 2-1 due to late goal from Barzal (Lighthouse Hockey)

**RECAP: Golden Knights defeat lowly Coyotes 4-2 (Knights on Ice)

**RECAP: Carey Price, Canadiens shut out Sabres 3-0 (Eyes on the Prize)

**Price certainly looked like his former self on Saturday night (SBN)

**Jordan Eberle says leaving Oilers helped rebuild his confidence (SBN)

HOCKEY WORLD

**OHL Roundup: Strome has two goals, assist as Bulldogs beat 67’s (Sportsnet)

**QMJHL Roundup: Olivier’s hat trick leads Phoenix past Foreurs (Sportsnet)

**WHL Roundup: Wheat Kings’ streak snapped at 5 after loss to Blades (Sportsnet)