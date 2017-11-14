Morning Bag Skate: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin set for Jan. 21 at United Center

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

The battle for Chicago’s Big Ten hockey team will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at United Center when Notre Dame and Wisconsin drop the puck. The game will feature two Chicago Blackhawks defensive prospects in Josh Ess (Wisconsin) and Dennis Gilbert (Notre Dame).

The Badgers’ home game in the season series in 2018-19 will also be play at United Center. The date of that game hasn't been announced.

The Blackhawks have one more day off before hosting the New York Rangers in a primetime matchup Wednesday.

HAWKS

**With wholesale changes unlikely, Hawks need to look within (Chicago Sun Times)

**Hawks week ahead: Chicago hosts Rangers, visits Penguins (SCH)

**DeBrincat trying to earn his keep (Chicago Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

**RECAP: Blues give up 5 goals in 3rd period, fall to Flames (St. Louis GameTime)

**Jagr says he was ‘very close’ to signing with Blues (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

**RECAP: Teravainen propels Hurricanes past Stars (Defending Big D)

**Preds’ Johansen trying to live up to $64M contract (The Tennessean)

**Who should be Avs’ new 2nd line center? (Mile High Hockey)

NHL

**“Something magical”: Andreychuk inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame (Raw Charge)

**Kariya-Selanne connection on display during HHOF speech (Sportsnet)

**HHOF inductee Recchi reflects on career (The Players’ Tribune)

**What will the 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class look like? (PHT)

**6 playoff hopefuls that have uncharacteristically struggled to start the 2017-18 season (SBN)

**Is a Penguins trade on its way soon after failure to acquire Duchene? (Pensburgh)

**Islanders lose Kulemin for 6 months following surgery (Lighthouse Hockey)

**Brian Burke opens up about van Riemsdyk trade, Toronto media, Iginla (Sportsnet)

**Why Neal’s success in Vegas creates questions (Sportsnet)

**Former Coyotes co-owner George Gosbee dies (Sportsnet)

HOCKEY WORLD

**Wisconsin, Notre Dame announce plans for games at United Center (Wisconsin State Journal)

**Hughes poised to follow Eichel, Matthews as NHL’s next great American (Sportsnet)

**Suzuki’s three-point night leads OHL past Russia (Sportsnet)