Morning Flurries: Alex Ovechkin creates a special night for a special fan

The Colorado Avalanche lose their second in as many nights

In a season filled with ups and downs, one thing that has been consistent for the Colorado Avalanche is their ability to win games at home. That changed last night as the Avs put in a lackluster effort in a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

It was only their second loss at the Pepsi Center this season. If you missed the game, here is a complete recap.

Over at U-Mass, 2017 first round pick Cale Makar might have had the best game of his short NCAA career Saturday night. Makar logged a lot of playing time and had two assists in a 6-3 victory over Quinnipiac. Makar hasn’t been tearing up the NCAA this season at U-Mass, but he is coming along nicely as he adapts the higher level of competition. We’ll get a much better look at just how well Makar is progressing as he is set to play a huge role for Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship. The Tournament kicks off a month from today.

In more Avs prospect news, Conor Timmins scored his 3rd of the season last night in a win for his Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds. The second round pick now has 24 points through 22 games - putting him in a tie for 5th among OHL defenders.

Alex Luey, a cancer survivor, and Alexander Ovechkin superfan was sitting on the Capitals bench for the warmup when Ovechkin skated over to him.

"I'm going to score a goal for you tonight," Ovechkin told the boy.

And then he went out and did it - three times.

Here is a tremendous story about how Ovi created a very special night for a fan during his trip to Toronto.

With all the angst going on in Montreal, it’s easy to forget that they’ve been playing without their best player for the past few weeks. Carey Price returned to the Habs net last night and reminded us all just what kind of impact he has on his team.

Carey Price blanked the Sabres in his return to the lineup to become the fourth goaltender in @CanadiensMTL franchise history to record 40 career shutouts. #NHLStats #BUFvsMTL pic.twitter.com/QvK8WqeemZ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2017

The Sedins have spent the past 15 years becoming one of the most extraordinary duos in the history of the NHL. Now, Daniel Sedin is on the verge of joining his brother in the 1000 point club. He is now two points shy of the milestone and will get an opportunity to get there when the Canucks take on the Rangers later today.