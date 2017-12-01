Morning Flurries: And the tough part of the schedule begins
Morning Flurries: And the tough part of the schedule begins
December kicks off for the Avalanche with a busy schedule
Happy December, Avalanche fans!
I hope you’ve gotten the chance to put out your holiday lights, if that’s what you do, and you’ve gotten a chance to take in the gorgeous winter air if you don’t.
With the chilly winds and chesnuts roasting over open fires, though, comes a tough part of the schedule for the Avalanche.
They’ll play nine games in the next 16 days, facing down a grueling workload heading towards the new year. In a season full of renewed optimism, this could be the biggest test of all. [Mile High Hockey]
Oh - and while you’re preparing for all the wonderful food that comes with this time of year, don’t forget to get in your exercise!
Do as Yak does.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/BqQfoCBE1r— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 30, 2017
In the meantime, Gabriel Landeskog is still out, serving his four-game suspension for cross-checking Matthew Tkachuk. He’s not the only player sitting out now, though, as Cedric Paquette joins him on the league’s Naughty List. [Raw Charge]
The Arizona Coyotes will have to pay Oliver Ekman-Larsson more money soon. Is that something that they can easily do? [Five For Howling]
Speaking of elite defensemen, take a look at team prospect Conor Timmins:
GOAL!— Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) December 1, 2017
WHAT a goal by CONOR TIMMINS! pic.twitter.com/BYPOIj6T5h
Oh... and take a look at goal #2:
GOAL!— Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) December 1, 2017
SECOND of the night for CONOR TIMMINS! pic.twitter.com/taxVpYYhBF
Finally, some good news for the Vancouver Canucks and some bad:
The good news is that Daniel Sedin just hit 1,000 career points. The Swedish wundertwin has been eyeing the milestone for a while now, and here it is. [Sportsnet]
The bad news, though, is that Derek Dorsett is finished with hockey. His doctor recommended he walk away for good, and he’s taking the advice; while his play was questionable at times, it’s hard not to feel for the guy. [Canucks Army]
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...