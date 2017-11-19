Morning Flurries: Another tough loss

The Avalanche fall to the Nashville Predators, despite plenty of shot generation

The Nashville Predators are the real deal.

The good news is that the Avalanche ruined a shutout for Pekka Rinne, scoring two last- minute goals to prevent a total thrashing at the hands of their divisional opponents.

The bad news, though, was that the club fell to a 5-0 deficit before those final tallies - meaning that while there was plenty of shot generation from Colorado in spurts throughout the game, there’s still some work to be done. [Mile High Hockey]

While the Avalanche had a rough night, though, no one had quite the rough night that the Montreal Canadiens did:

On the flip side, the Arizona Coyotes just won their first consecutive contests of the year.

They’re now sitting three points back of the Buffalo Sabres and five back of the Edmonton Oilers, after failing to win a game for nearly their first month of the season. For future team captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson, this was bound to happen. [The Athletic]

Want to know how the vets in the AHL look at the young guys they play with? Cory Conacher of the Syracuse Crunch sums it up nicely in his recent interview, talking about bright futures and his leadership role. [Raw Charge]

Finally, since the Canadiens really did have an awful game, let’s check in on how they feel after that loss: