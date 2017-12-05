Morning Flurries: Avalanche make roster adjustments while we all worry about Roberto Luongo’s future

The Avalanche made a couple roster transactions on their off day ahead of a few more games this week

With the Colorado Avalanche waiting one more game before they get their captain back from suspension, the team made a slight roster adjustment yesterday. The Avalanche recalled Rocco Grimaldi while returning Dominic Toninato to the AHL. It’s a move that is hard to understand given how bad Grimaldi was the last time he was up in the NHL.

This past summer, the Avalanche announced Jussi Parkkila as the team’s new full-time goalie coach. Here’s a good clip to help you get to know the man behind Varlamov and Bernier.

Jussi Parkkila, our first-ever full-time goalie coach, has been working on gaining Varly and Bernier's trust.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/iz9bwkD31e — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 5, 2017

For the first time in a long time, Avalanche fans can look to the CHL and see their prospects among the best in the league. Here is a look at how all the Avs junior prospects fared last week. *Spoiler Alert: Conor Timmins is really stinkin’ good. [MHH]

There was some good news that came out of practice yesterday. Both Colin Wilson and Patrik Nemeth participated in full practice for the first time in a long time. It looks like we could see one or both of them back in the lineup tonight against the Sabres. [NHL]

So I guess tonight is going to be a big game for Yak

Last night was not a fun one for the Florida Panthers as starting goalie Roberto Luongo suffered what looked to be a very serious injury. The 38-year old went down after making a save and lay on the ice in considerable pain. He needed to be carried off the ice. It’s something you never want to see, but especially when it happens to a guy that is known as one of the best human beings in the NHL.

Luongo battled his way back from a pretty serious hip injury last year, so the hope is that this is unrelated, but if it is this might be the end for the superstar. He is one of the best goaltenders of this generation and we all hope this isn’t the last we see of him.

It looks like the NHL has found their 32nd team. Yesterday, the Seattle City Council approved a plan for a $660m renovation on Key Arena. The move opens the door for the NHL to move into a market they have long coveted and there are reports that the announcement of a Seattle franchise could be announced as early as next month.