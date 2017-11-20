Morning Flurries: Bounce backs for Avs and DU
A late-game win for the Avalanche and a split series for the Pioneers to round out the weekend
The Colorado Avalanche are back in the win column! #JustWinBaby
After a thrashing at the hands of the Nashville Predators, the Avalanche managed to come out of their second game in a back-to-back triumphant. They stormed back late in the game against the Detroit Red Wings to force overtime, then capitalized on a poor decision by starter Jimmy Howard to pull out the win and hopefully turn things back around.
Take the victory with a grain of salt, as the Red Wings are on the wrong side of their playoff window - but they’ve been the beneficiaries of some great goaltending this year, so any win is a good win in our book. [Mile High Hockey]
Speaking of winning - although they didn’t manage to take home a win in their first game of the weekend series, the DU Pioneers turned things around in their second game against #3 North Dakota to split the games. [MHH]
Now, for your daily goaltending highlight:
The Cam Ward Quad: Poke check at the dot, catch the next shot, toss it like it's hot, stop the point-blank shot. pic.twitter.com/RwuwK3tRXk— InGoal Magazine (@InGoalMedia) November 20, 2017
Bonus points, of course, to Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin for his impeccable stance in net during the sequence.
We found out earlier this weekend, by the way, that the Chicago Blackhawks have been awarded yet another Winter Classic game. They aren’t the only repeat team, though; the Philadelphia Flyers will play in their second consecutive Stadium Series, this time at Lincoln Financial Field. [Broad Street Hockey]
Presented without comment:
Have to think some of Yak's success this year is due to his sick moustache pic.twitter.com/HgiwoiHtGH— Jeanshorts (@JSBMjeanshorts) November 20, 2017
If you’re wondering about Tyson Jost, wonder no more: the forward made his return to the ice in a win over San Antonio’s in-state AHL rivals, the Texas Stars. [MHH]
Paul Kariya was a hero to Orange County. As he now sits in the Hockey Hall of Fame, here’s a look at what he means to the Southern California region so many years after he made his NHL debut. [Anaheim Calling]
Finally, a heartbreakingly good mask was debuted by Malcolm Subban this week:
It was extra special to create Malcolm Subban’s first Vegas mask. A #VegasStrong mask which pays tribute to the people and city of Vegas❤️ . Malcolm and I discussed how to create the design. We came up with a plan, a clean and subtle design, built on #VegasStrong and the skyline of Vegas⚔️ . Everything created in total harmony with the Vegas uniforms. A Storyteller design to discover the closer you come . Thanks Malcolm! @malkeyjay @vegasgoldenknights @nhl @DaveArt #nhl
The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender honors the victims of the Vegas Shooting this October, which was the deadliest individual mass shooting in United States history. [InGoal Magazine]
