Morning Flurries: Captain, Where Art Thou

The captain gets suspended, a prospect chats with the site, and Oilers media is off the rails

The Colorado Avalanche are having almost a complete turnaround season this year.

After failing to hit the 50-point mark last year, the Central Division club actually looks to be winning games at a decent clip - and their top line, a trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, and Mikko Rantanen, has been a big reason for that.

Now, though, they’ll have to put up a slew of games without one part of the line.

Gabriel Landeskog has earned himself yet another suspension, this time sitting out four games for cross-checking Calgary Flames antagonist Matthew Tkachuk. [Mile High Hockey]

In some brighter news, though, Mile High Hockey got a chance to chat with prospect Travis Barron. He answered all your questions - including whether his name gives him actual credence as royalty. [MHH]

Now, for some Canadian content - we just can’t help ourselves with this Carey Price save!

Carey Price had himself A GAME vs Columbus tonight. Here's the best of his 37 saves. pic.twitter.com/qEN4zhyNrf — InGoal Magazine (@InGoalMedia) November 28, 2017

Speaking of Canadian content, by the way...

Already this year, specific members of Montreal media have come under fire for inciting malicious rumors (and revealing some private information) regarding players on the underperforming Canadiens roster.

Now, the media circus has headed out west to Alberta, where the mainstream media is in a tizzy over comments from now-New York Islanders-forward Jordan Eberle about how hard it was to constantly hear criticisms.

Some of those media members decided to call Eberle names for his comments, but now he’s got some backing - from another former player on his team. [Oilers Nation]

Finally, in some awesome women’s hockey news, there are some new names being added to the women’s roster for the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. With the NHL already not going and the KHL considering holding players out as well, it’s worth discovering just how much you’ve been missing in the women’s game; they’ll be incredible to watch and root for this winter. [The Ice Garden]