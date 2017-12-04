Morning Flurries: Dallas Turns the tides

The Avalanche lose their Sunday night game, but Denver pulls out a weekend sweep

It was bound to happen.

After a solid shutout win for Jonathan Bernier against the Dallas Stars during Semyon Varlamov’s brief November illness, the high-flying Dallas roster got the best of the backup this time around.

When all was said and done, the final score was 7-2, and Jonathan Bernier had been pulled in favor of Varlamov. But luckily, their next game should be an easy enough one to fight through. [Mile High Hockey]

The loss was tough for the Avalanche, who were hoping to keep up a winning streak against their divisional rivals in Dallas. Luckily, though, their AHL affiliate had a much happier weekend, snapping a losing streak on Teddy Bear Toss night in San Antonio. [MHH]

Additionally, things turned around for the Denver Pioneers during a two-game rematch against the 2017 NCAA Champions, Minnesota-Duluth. They blanked their opponents in the two-game series, completing the sweep on Sunday. [MHH]

In youth hockey, here’s a story that can’t help but melt your heart:

Witnessed heart warming event today...our goalie was sick, so we had another child play goalie for the 1st time. The opposing team’s goalie came over at intermission to teach him how to move properly without being asked by anyone. #Sportsmanship pic.twitter.com/pxuCpbiOlJ — Bill Schultheiss (@schlthss) December 3, 2017

Kids can be great.

Out west, a nod to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and head coach Roy Sommer, who just took home win #700. That’s pretty damn impressive. [Fear The Fin]

On Saturday night, some weird words were tweeted (that have since been deleted) about the ‘poor optics’ of having two-time Olympic captain and gold medalist Cassie Campbell-Pascall on air for the Calgary Flames broadcast, given that her husband is now an assistant GM for the team.

Since Campbell-Pascall played in Calgary back in the day - and has been working rinkside in Calgary at times dating back long before her husband took his current gig - the tweet didn’t go over well, especially given that the person who tweeted it had tweeted how cool it was to see Ray Ferraro break his own son’s signing back in July of this year.

The author has been understandably dragged by fans, media members, and broadcast personnel alike in the aftermath, but this may be by far the best public dragging:

Seems like a good day to say how proud we are to have pioneering hockey broadcaster @CassieCampbell on the @Sportsnet & @hockeynight team. She continues to do so much for the sport, and is a great ambassador for the game. — Scott Moore (@MooreScottmoore) December 3, 2017

Remember: women are not defined by the jobs their husbands hold.

Finally, we need some answers: what were the Avalanche thinking with this promo giveaway?

When you leave the game tonight, don’t forget your free energy efficient showerhead, courtesy of Xcel Energy!



Grab it, install it and fill out a survey to enter-to-win four Club Lexus tickets and a Zamboni ride! pic.twitter.com/M89CbO3ukO — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 3, 2017

We love energy efficiency (personally, I drive a Flex Fuel car, and recycle like a maniac), but this is one bizarre way to get your fanbase to go green. As someone who once installed an ‘energy efficient’ sink faucet as part of a school giveaway - and now uses energy efficient appliances that were actually bought and paid for - the freebie ones can sometimes be so hard to use (and create such poor water pressure) that they almost turn us away from actual energy efficient products altogether.

Here’s hoping these ones were the real deal. Please, if you got this promo and installed it, take a pic and send it our way. For science.

(Please don’t be in the shower when the picture is taken, though. For legality and sanity reasons.)