Morning Flurries: evaluating the Colorado Avalanche post-Duchene

The Avalanche are in their second week without Matt Duchene, and some questions still need answering

The Colorado Avalanche are back home, safe and sound in Denver, where they’re waiting out their first game back stateside following the two-game series played overseas in Sweden this past weekend.

It’s been a busy week or so for the Central Division club, who made an international trip and adjusted to life without their longest-tenured player at the start of the year. Their last two games were the first two Colorado had played without Matt Duchene on the roster since 2009, and it’s going to take some getting used to.

Finally, some nostalgia.

Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya seemed to do everything together, right up until they didn’t. That included, of course, their brief stop together with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2003-04 season, where they were a part of one of the most powerful lineups in the modern era.

