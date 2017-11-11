Morning Flurries: Game 2 in Sweden, the Hall of Fame and welcome baby Chu-Ouellette
Morning Flurries: Game 2 in Sweden, the Hall of Fame and welcome baby Chu-Ouellette
The Colorado Avalanche drop their first game of the Sweden trip, but have a chance at redemption today
So close!
The Colorado Avalanche fought back after kicking off their first period of their first game in Sweden down 2-1, battling to tie things up in the final frame of regulation and forcing overtime against the Ottawa Senators (who are now 100% more Matt Duchene than Colorado).
They walked away with a 4-3 loss, but have a chance to even the score on Saturday.
More on their first game here [Mile High Hockey]
It’s awesome to see, by the way, that the team is already embracing the addition of Samuel Girard:
MacKinnon on Girard: “It’s awesome that he can be such a threat for us. I’m really excited to have him.” pic.twitter.com/iz3Xu2EnKI— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 10, 2017
While we’ve given you our perspective on the loss, here’s a look at how NHL.com viewed the final outcome. [NHL]
Meanwhile, back in the North America
Some exciting news from the world of women’s hockey!
Former Canadian National Team captain Carolina Ouellette and former US National Team captain Julie Chu - arguably some of the best hockey players to grace North American ice during our lifetimes - welcomed a new baby girl into their family this week.
Ouellette started the 2017-18 CWHL season on leave from the Les Canadiennes, which it has now become abundantly clear was due to her pregnancy.
Liv Chu-Ouellette is perfect, and the hockey world couldn’t be happier for the new parents. Here’s hoping she got all her mothers’ hockey gifts, and then some. [The Ice Garden]
(Here is baby Liv, by the way. Perfect, no?)
#AmazingLove #AmazingLife— Shannon Miller (@Miller12Shannon) November 9, 2017
Congratulations @couellette13 @juliechu13 pic.twitter.com/5AziN9ai8N
In the NHL:
Let's check in on Ben Bishop and the Dallas Stars. Some call this a highlight reel save - others, to borrow a term used fondly by PK Subban back in the day, are jealous that Bishop seems to permanently have a horseshoe shoved so far up his butt that he can’t help but make saves (no matter how badly he bungles it).
You be the judge:
November 11, 2017
Also, SB Nation’s Tampa Bay Lightning, blog, Raw Charge, were at the HHOF induction and had some great tweets to share:
Oh hey. Look who’s here. #HHOF #Respect640 pic.twitter.com/rdXN90z42s— Raw Charge (@RawCharge) November 10, 2017
-
