Morning Flurries: Good news and bad

The Avalanche walked away on Thursday night with a win, but received some bad player news in the process

Nothing like a 6-2 victory to break a three-game losing streak, eh?

The Colorado Avalanche finally snapped their offensively stagnant skid on Thursday night, when they solidly trounced the Washington Capitals by a 6-2 final decision.

It was an excellent night for Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon, with a hat trick for the captain and a five-point night for the team’s former first overall pick. (Oh, and a pretty nice night for Samuel Girard, too.) [Mile High Hockey]

Now, though, for the bad news:

Vladislav Kamenev was just two periods into his career as a member of the Avalanche when he was leveled by a hit from Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik, and now he’s out - for a while. [MHH]

That begs the question: will Tyson Jost re-join the lineup? The Avalanche just reassigned him to the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage, but now they’re short a forward with Kamenev out long-term.

The assumption is that his AHL stint is supposed to give him time to ease back from his injury, but plans may have changed now. [MHH]

Remember that insane melee from the Detroit Red Wings - Calgary Flames game on Wednesday?

Well, it looks like the rumored discipline is indeed headed down the pipeline. The Red Wings will lose Luke Witkowski for 10 games for returning to the ice after being ejected [Winging It In Motown] and Matthew Tkachuk is set for a hearing of his own, as well. [Flames Nation]

The Tampa Bay Lightning also gave former starter Ben Bishop a nice little ‘we miss you’ game, as they defeated his new club, the Dallas Stars, by a whopping 6-1 final decision. [Raw Charge]

Finally, for our francophone fans: the Montreal Canadiens just handed the Arizona Coyotes their first regulation win of the 2017-18 NHL season. Here’s a look at the game from their perspective, via The Athletique. [The Athletic Montreal]