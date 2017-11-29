Morning Flurries: Roster Moves and Trade Rumors

The Avalanche made a flurry of roster moves - and may add a defenseman from an Eastern Conference team

The Colorado Avalanche brought defenseman Anton Lindholm over from the SHL’s Skelleftea AIK last season, letting him get his feet wet in North America before hoping he’d get a shot at a full-time NHL role this year.

Then, his season was derailed early.

The Avs lost Lindholm for a chunk of the fall season to a broken jaw, suffered early against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Now, though, he’s back - and he’ll be joined in the NHL lineup by Duncan Siemens, while two other players were sent down to San Antonio. [Mile High Hockey]

Speaking of young players, some food for thought: the Avalanche have a lot of scoring potential in their young roster, and it seems they’re willing to lean on it. Is this their best move? [MHH]

Meanwhile, the blue line could get a new look - well, kind of. Ian Cole of the Pittsburgh Penguins is reportedly on the market, and the Avalanche have been tied to him. It’s worth considering whether or not he’d truly be a good fit. [MHH]

There’s also some more player safety news out today:

Chicago’s Patrick Kane fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Anaheim’s Nick Ritchie. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 28, 2017

Out west, the Arizona Coyotes just got a little stronger. Top prospect Jakob Chychrun, who has been out since the offseason due to a knee injury, was assigned to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday for a conditioning stint. [Five For Howling]

Finally, speaking of Arizona - former Coyotes tough guy (and Twitter legend) Paul ‘Biznasty’ Bissonnette weighed in on stats on Tuesday night:

I like this stat but like most if not all analytics are a result of moving parts. A well structured team with good back pressure allows defenseman to establish better gaps and be more aggressive. https://t.co/fMBnvr932H — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) November 29, 2017

If Paul Bissonnette can rationally discuss statistics, we all can.