Morning Flurries: Teddies here, teddies there, teddies everywhere!

Teddy Bear Toss night took place around the AHL & CHL, while a few NHL games saw hilarity ensue for entirely separate reasons

Happy Teddy Bear Toss week!

The Teddy Bear Toss is one of my favorite activities in all of ice hockey. It’s an amazing way to collect stuffed animals for children that desperately appreciate them, whether for fire stations, first responder teams, hospitals, or shelters - and with the teddies raining down at the first goal scored by the home team, it’s almost always a guarantee to work out in the team’s favor.

(Of course, Niklas Treutle once shut out the home team on teddy bear toss night, not realizing what he was doing. But he’s from Germany, so we give him a free pass.)

The San Antonio Rampage had their teddy bear toss tonight, as did a few other teams - so we’re going to open up our links with as many teddy bear pictures as I can find. (You’re welcome).

Fixing the ice timeout cuteness from us to you pic.twitter.com/HrdVRnLVeZ — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) December 3, 2017

There's always that one guy who has to take it a step further. Even at a teddy bear toss. pic.twitter.com/qGv8biQheL — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) December 3, 2017

That feeling when you let the #LVPhantoms score the teddy bear goal just 1:25 into the first period.



Am I right, @RocketLaval? pic.twitter.com/k9QdqMTSts — LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) December 3, 2017

Thanks to Jordan Schmaltz, our 13th annual teddy bear toss as begun!



Take a look: pic.twitter.com/u2kntMr4MI — San Antonio Rampage (@sarampage) December 3, 2017

Ok. Now on to the rest of the goings-on around hockey:

