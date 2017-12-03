Morning Flurries: Teddies here, teddies there, teddies everywhere!
Teddy Bear Toss night took place around the AHL & CHL, while a few NHL games saw hilarity ensue for entirely separate reasons
Happy Teddy Bear Toss week!
The Teddy Bear Toss is one of my favorite activities in all of ice hockey. It’s an amazing way to collect stuffed animals for children that desperately appreciate them, whether for fire stations, first responder teams, hospitals, or shelters - and with the teddies raining down at the first goal scored by the home team, it’s almost always a guarantee to work out in the team’s favor.
(Of course, Niklas Treutle once shut out the home team on teddy bear toss night, not realizing what he was doing. But he’s from Germany, so we give him a free pass.)
The San Antonio Rampage had their teddy bear toss tonight, as did a few other teams - so we’re going to open up our links with as many teddy bear pictures as I can find. (You’re welcome).
Fixing the ice timeout cuteness from us to you pic.twitter.com/HrdVRnLVeZ— Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) December 3, 2017
There's always that one guy who has to take it a step further. Even at a teddy bear toss. pic.twitter.com/qGv8biQheL— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) December 3, 2017
That feeling when you let the #LVPhantoms score the teddy bear goal just 1:25 into the first period.— LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) December 3, 2017
Am I right, @RocketLaval? pic.twitter.com/k9QdqMTSts
It’s almost time! #TeddyBearToss pic.twitter.com/ksmCqpPdAx— San Antonio Rampage (@sarampage) December 3, 2017
Thanks to Jordan Schmaltz, our 13th annual teddy bear toss as begun!— San Antonio Rampage (@sarampage) December 3, 2017
Take a look: pic.twitter.com/u2kntMr4MI
Ok. Now on to the rest of the goings-on around hockey:
Have you ever wondered how Nathan MacKinnon became one of the best skaters in all of hockey? Here is a great in-depth look at how it was accomplished. [Denver Post]
In the world of the Colorado Avalanche, here’s a look at how the team’s scoring depth measures up when you compare it to the rest of the league. [Mile High Hockey]
Not to forget the world of college hockey in Colorado, here’s a look at the rematch from last year’s NCAA championship - which went a little differently this weekend. [MHH]
Meanwhile, in Montreal, the Canadiens have placed defenseman Brandon Davidson on waivers. Does that mean Victor Mete isn’t going anywhere? [Habs Eye On the Prize]
Finally, the Vancouver Canucks thought this was the night for Jacob Markstrom’s first NHL shutout - and in the final minutes of the third period, he allowed a doozy of a goal to ruin the perfect game. Here’s a look at just how long he’s gone without an NHL shutout. [InGoal Mag]
