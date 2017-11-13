Morning Flurries: Thank you, Sweden

The Avalanche failed to take home a win, but their Sweden trip has been fun nonetheless.

Two games, six goals for, eight goals against.

The Avalanche walked away from their two game series against the Ottawa Senators in Sweden with matching 4-3 losses (one in regulation, the other in overtime), but certainly look like they had a lot of fun in the process:

Now that they’re back home, the Avalanche get a few nights off to shake off the jet lag before they head back to work, facing off against the Washington Capitals this coming Thursday.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to take home a win, stopping their three-game winless streak. For now, though, they can reminisce about a trip that looked like a hell of a lot of fun.

Now that they’re back stateside, it’s time to talk business. Could a crowded forward corps cause a logjam for the team? [Mile High Hockey]

It’s also time to take a look at how the San Antonio Rampage have been playing.

With a 9-3-1-0 record so far this year, the Avalanche AHL affiliate sit second in the Pacific Division - behind only the Tucson Roadrunners, who lead the division with a .818 points percentage through 11 games of their own.

Mile High Hockey took a look at how the Rampage dominated through their weekend. [MHH]

Speaking of dominating, how cool is this?

On Monday, Danielle Goyette will become the first female player from Quebec inducted into the @HockeyHallFame https://t.co/lQGbrreIPN pic.twitter.com/eHBEToCCV1 — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) November 11, 2017

Finally, Team USA defeated Team Canada at the Four Nations Cup to take home yet another win. Read up on how the final game went down. [CBC]