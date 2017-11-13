Morning Flurries: Thank you, Sweden
Morning Flurries: Thank you, Sweden
The Avalanche failed to take home a win, but their Sweden trip has been fun nonetheless.
Two games, six goals for, eight goals against.
The Avalanche walked away from their two game series against the Ottawa Senators in Sweden with matching 4-3 losses (one in regulation, the other in overtime), but certainly look like they had a lot of fun in the process:
Gabe’s recommendations while in Sweden, Part 1: The ABBA Museum.#NHLGlobalSeries #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/nWWD3ix1fA— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 12, 2017
Now that they’re back home, the Avalanche get a few nights off to shake off the jet lag before they head back to work, facing off against the Washington Capitals this coming Thursday.
Hopefully, they’ll be able to take home a win, stopping their three-game winless streak. For now, though, they can reminisce about a trip that looked like a hell of a lot of fun.
Gabe’s recommendations while in Sweden, Part Two: The Vasa Museum. #NHLGlobalSeries #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/RHEFnQBuws— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 12, 2017
Now that they’re back stateside, it’s time to talk business. Could a crowded forward corps cause a logjam for the team? [Mile High Hockey]
It’s also time to take a look at how the San Antonio Rampage have been playing.
With a 9-3-1-0 record so far this year, the Avalanche AHL affiliate sit second in the Pacific Division - behind only the Tucson Roadrunners, who lead the division with a .818 points percentage through 11 games of their own.
Mile High Hockey took a look at how the Rampage dominated through their weekend. [MHH]
Speaking of dominating, how cool is this?
On Monday, Danielle Goyette will become the first female player from Quebec inducted into the @HockeyHallFame https://t.co/lQGbrreIPN pic.twitter.com/eHBEToCCV1— Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) November 11, 2017
Finally, Team USA defeated Team Canada at the Four Nations Cup to take home yet another win. Read up on how the final game went down. [CBC]
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012