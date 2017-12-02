Morning Flurries: The good and the bad keep rolling in

The Avalanche take home another loss, but see an individual effort rewarded ahead of time

The Avalanche have taken home another loss on the season.

At this point last year, that was almost a given; the team was fast approaching the midway point in the worst season the NHL had seen in years, and losses were more common than Alex Ovechkin power-play goals.

This year, the good news is that the losses aren’t blowouts, and they certainly aren’t coming every night - so while they might sting a little more, that’s just because the team isn’t numb to the pain.

Sure enough, the team opened up December with another close call - this time against Will Butcher (who?) and the New Jersey Devils. [Mile High Hockey]

For some good news, though, Nathan MacKinnon became the first Avalanche forward to earn First Star of the Month for the NHL! He took home the honors for the month of November. [MHH]

The Chicago Blackhawks are dealing with some serious problems right now. The club, who have struggled on defense this season, just lost starting goaltender Corey Crawford to the team’s IR list. No word yet on how long he’s out. [The Athletic]

