Morning Flurries: Tyson Jost is back!

The Colorado Avalanche have brought the star prospect back up, and there’s a hearing on the way.

The Colorado Avalanche will head into the new week with two straight wins to come back from, after falling first to the Minnesota Wild and then the Calgary Flames.

Now, though, they have one more strong player with which to seek their next win.

It was announced on Sunday evening that Tyson Jost is back up at the NHL level, getting the recall after a four-game stint with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage.

While with San Antonio, Jost wasn’t exactly a scoring machine - he put up just one assist and no goals in the process - but after a lengthy injury to start the season, it’s excellent news to see the team confident enough to bring him back up. [Mile High Hockey]

Speaking of great players, it’s been an excellent year so far from Nathan MacKinnon.

Is this the elusive breakout year everyone’s been talking about? [MHH]

Then, there’s the Avalanche captain. The team doesn’t play again until Wednesday, but Gabriel Landeskog has to go in front of NHL Player Safety to talk about an incident during the team’s loss to Calgary on Saturday. He could end up with a suspension after an illegal cross-check to Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk; hopefully, the team will know more details later in the day Monday. [MHH]

Meanwhile, up North of the border...

Watching @ShaniaTwain come in on a dog sled, in a blizzard, in Ottawa to perform the half time show at the Grey Cup is the most Canadian thing I’ve ever seen. Unreal — Matt Duchene (@Matt9Duchene) November 27, 2017

Out west, there’s been another recall, as well, The AHL’s hottest player over the last month has been 2015 third overall pick Dylan Strome - and now, after paying his dues (and then some) at the minor league level, he’s back up to see what he can do with the Arizona Coyotes and the big club. [NHL.com]