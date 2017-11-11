Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets, Projected Lineups, How to Watch

Time: 7:00pm ET

Place: Little Caesar’s Arena

TV: FSD, FSOH

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 1270 AM

Blue Jackets Blog: The Cannon

Kick your shoes off, put on your lazy pants, and buy all the perishable goods because the Wings are going to be home for a while. Tonight we play the first of five straight games at home, and we only have two away games between now and December 19th!

Boom boom, then you’re shaking the room

The Jackets went into their game against Carolina last night on a three game losing streak and are looking to put the hurt on some teams to get rolling again. But tonight they won’t get obnoxious booming cannon fire when they score so, in my professional opinion, they should just not bother scoring and let us score instead. Our digital goal horn is still better than that noise which, in the words of T.J. Oshie, is “the worst thing in hockey”.*

*They did try bringing the actual JLA horn over, but since it is fairly small it sounded more like a meep than a BRRRRRRRRGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHH in the more voluminous LCA. Should have asked science to fix it.

Jeff Blashill & The Shuffle Kings feat. John Tortorella

Jeff Blashill has a penchant for being secretive about the lines, and then when you have them figured out, he mixes them up anyway. It’s not the worst thing, as putting Mantha, AA, and Frk together had us fighting Flames with fire.

Last year, line shuffling was a thing to be feared, to whisper about only under the darkness of a new moon, but we have a familiar enough group of forwards to mix and match in ways that take advantage of everyone’s particular strengths while still working smoothly as a single unit.

Torts has taken a different approach. If Blashill uses a Bingo Wheel of Doom then Tortorella throws handfuls of ingredients into pot and hopes for the best. He’s taken to dressing eleven forwards and seven defensemen recently, which has made it difficult for the team to develop any chemistry among the lines - particularly the 4th line which is struggling to find a solid center with Lukas Sedlak on IR with an ankle injury.

You Best Protect Ya Neck

While the Jackets may still appear fairly strong on paper, you may notice something seems just a bit off with them on the ice. While we always have to worry about our def-ERICSSON-ense, the Blue Jackets should be worried too - particularly about our kids who are fast enough to exploit even the smallest lapses in coverage. Not to mention Zetterberg out there threading the needle without even looking.

Let’s Go Red Wings!

Red Wings Projected Lineup

Anthony Mantha - Henrik Zetterberg - Gustav Nyquist

Tomas Tatar - Dylan Larkin - Justin Abdelkader

Darren Helm - Frans Nielsen - Luke Glendening

Martin Frk - Andreas Athanasiou - David Booth

Jonathan Ericsson - Trevor Daley

Xavier Ouellet - Mike Green

Niklas Kronwall - Nick Jensen

Jimmy Howard

Petr Mrazek

Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

Artemi Panarin - Alexander Wennberg - Cam Atkinson

Boone Jenner - Brandon Dubinsky - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nick Foligno - Josh Anderson

Sonny Milano - Tyler Motte - Gabriel Carlsson

Zach Werenski - Seth Jones

Jack Johnson - David Savard

Ryan Murray - Markus Nutivaara

Joonas Korpisalo

Sergei Bobrovski