Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Canadiens, Predicted Lineups, How to Watch

Time: 7:30pm ET

Place: Little Caesar’s Arena

TV: FSD, Sportsnet

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 1270 AM

Canadiens Blog: Eyes on the Prize

Here we go again! It’s been almost two weeks since the Red Wings last won a game, and that was as easy a schedule as we are going to see this season. The losing streak sits at 5 games, will it extend to 6? 7? 50? The Habs are on the tail end of a back-to-back, and then we’ll both head back to their barn to fight it out again on Saturday.

Let’s pick out the good bits from this trash trail mix

Gustav Nyquist is hungry for a goal, he had a lot of good chances against the Kings and has had great chemistry with Zetterberg (who doesn’t?), if he keeps pressing he’s going to find the back of the net soon. They’re still looking for a third who will fit in best, and with Nielsen ready to come back there’s more room to experiment with the forward lines.

Slave to the Grind

We’re at that point of a losing streak where the narrative is all about “grinding it out” and “grinding out wins” and “keep on grinding” and “stop grinding your teeth or you’ll have to wear a mouthguard when you sleep”.

Stop it. This is not the time to clench your jaw and plow your way forward, that’s not how we win games anymore. Preach about grit all you want, but we’ve got tricky speedsters, smart passing, and flexible line pairings. Stop thinking about being a sledgehammer and start being a scalpel, that’s the new Red Wings Way™. However, Kronwall is more than welcome to sledgehammer his way through the rest of the season, you can tell he’s feeling better than last year and I hope it continues.

If at first you don’t succeed, and if at fifth you don’t succeed, try again.

Let’s Go Red Wings!

Lineup

Red Wings Expected Lineups Forwards Gustav Nyquist Henrik Zetterberg David Booth Tomas Tatar Dylan Larkin Anthony Mantha Darren Helm Frans Nielsen Justin Abdelkader Luke Glendening Andreas Athanasiou Scott Wilson

Defensemen Danny DeKeyser Mike Green Jonathan Ericsson Nick Jensen Niklas Kronwall Xavier Ouellet

Goaltenders Jimmy Howard (starting) Petr Mrazek

Canadiens Expected Lineups Forwards Max Pacioretty Phillip Danault Andrew Shaw Alex Galchenyuk Jonathan Drouin Paul Byron Charles Hudon Tomas Plekanec Brendan Gallagher Nicolas Deslauriers Jacob De La Rose Byron Froese

Defensemen Karl Alzner Jeff Petry Joe Morrow Jordie Benn Jakub Jerabek David Schlemko

Goaltenders Antti Niemi Carey Price

Gameday Prediction Contest