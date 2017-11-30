Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Canadiens, Predicted Lineups, How to Watch
Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Canadiens, Predicted Lineups, How to Watch
Time: 7:30pm ET
Place: Little Caesar’s Arena
TV: FSD, Sportsnet
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 1270 AM
Canadiens Blog: Eyes on the Prize
Here we go again! It’s been almost two weeks since the Red Wings last won a game, and that was as easy a schedule as we are going to see this season. The losing streak sits at 5 games, will it extend to 6? 7? 50? The Habs are on the tail end of a back-to-back, and then we’ll both head back to their barn to fight it out again on Saturday.
Let’s pick out the good bits from this trash trail mix
Gustav Nyquist is hungry for a goal, he had a lot of good chances against the Kings and has had great chemistry with Zetterberg (who doesn’t?), if he keeps pressing he’s going to find the back of the net soon. They’re still looking for a third who will fit in best, and with Nielsen ready to come back there’s more room to experiment with the forward lines.
Slave to the Grind
We’re at that point of a losing streak where the narrative is all about “grinding it out” and “grinding out wins” and “keep on grinding” and “stop grinding your teeth or you’ll have to wear a mouthguard when you sleep”.
Stop it. This is not the time to clench your jaw and plow your way forward, that’s not how we win games anymore. Preach about grit all you want, but we’ve got tricky speedsters, smart passing, and flexible line pairings. Stop thinking about being a sledgehammer and start being a scalpel, that’s the new Red Wings Way™. However, Kronwall is more than welcome to sledgehammer his way through the rest of the season, you can tell he’s feeling better than last year and I hope it continues.
If at first you don’t succeed, and if at fifth you don’t succeed, try again.
Let’s Go Red Wings!
Lineup
Red Wings Expected Lineups
Forwards
|Gustav Nyquist
|Henrik Zetterberg
|David Booth
|Tomas Tatar
|Dylan Larkin
|Anthony Mantha
|Darren Helm
|Frans Nielsen
|Justin Abdelkader
|Luke Glendening
|Andreas Athanasiou
|Scott Wilson
Defensemen
|Danny DeKeyser
|Mike Green
|Jonathan Ericsson
|Nick Jensen
|Niklas Kronwall
|Xavier Ouellet
Goaltenders
|Jimmy Howard (starting)
|Petr Mrazek
Canadiens Expected Lineups
Forwards
|Max Pacioretty
|Phillip Danault
|Andrew Shaw
|Alex Galchenyuk
|Jonathan Drouin
|Paul Byron
|Charles Hudon
|Tomas Plekanec
|Brendan Gallagher
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|Jacob De La Rose
|Byron Froese
Defensemen
|Karl Alzner
|Jeff Petry
|Joe Morrow
|Jordie Benn
|Jakub Jerabek
|David Schlemko
Goaltenders
|Antti Niemi
|Carey Price
Gameday Prediction Contest
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Game Day Prediction Contest
Would you like to predict the outcome of the game and potentially become internet famous? Well you're in luck, because here's your opportunity. Here's how it works.
First off, if you don't have an SBN Username, make one! We'd love to have you, plus it's much easier to track your predictions season-long. Then make your guess on the winning team, final score, and who the Red Wings player of the game will be. Enter the required information into the form below using the formats indicated. If you don't use those formats, your answers will be disregarded. All submissions are timestamped and will be accepted only until the official game start time. Only one submission per person, please. The Red Wings POTG will be determined by the collective of WiiM writers.
Each correct winning team prediction is worth 1 point. Each correct player of the game prediction is worth 3 points. Each correct final score prediction is worth 5 points. If you get all three correct, you'll receive 15 points.
Good luck!
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game