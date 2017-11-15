Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Flames, Projected Lineups, How to Watch

Time: 7:30pm ET

Place: Little Caesar’s Arena

TV: FSD, SN, TVAS

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 1270 AM, Sportsnet 960 AM

Flames Blog: Matchsticks and Gasoline

The Breakdown

The Red Wings (8-8-2) will look to bounce back from a 2-1 shootout loss at the hands of the Blue Jackets on Saturday. The club returned home from a strong Western Canada road trip in which they won two of their three games, but they certainly didn’t have an answer in solving Sergei Bobrovsky. The Flames (10-7-0) come to town, starting a gruelling road trip that will see them play six games in eight nights. The Wings have sputtered offensively this season averaging just 2.61 GF/GP (26th in NHL), but they will look to build on that output against a Flames team allowing 2.94 GA/GP (T-17th in NHL).

Anthony Mantha has been a bright spot for the Wings this season, leading the team in goals (8) and points (16) in 18 games — he managed a goal and two assists in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Nov. 9. The pedestrian Wings blue line will certainly have their hands full as they try to slow down Johnny Gaudreau. “Johnny Hockey” leads the Flames with 24 points in 17 games this season and has been red hot in his last five games with four goals and nine points in that stretch.

Injuries

Danny DeKeyser (ankle) returned to practice on Monday, but is likely a few days away and is hopeful he can return this weekend to the lineup — he’s been out since Oct. 10 and they could use him. Justin Abdelkader (face) should be good to go on Wednesday night after missing Saturday’s game with a fractured cheekbone — it remains to be seen if the juggler, Jeff Blashill, will find a spot for him in that top six. Martin Frk (groin) has been ruled out Wednesday night and Blashill was unsure when he would return to the lineup. Darren Helm (undisclosed) missed Tuesday’s practice and has been ruled questionable for Wednesday. The Wings could be thin against the Flames and we will keep you updated following the morning skate...

Projected Lineups

Red Wings Lineup

Anthony Mantha — Henrik Zetterberg — Gustav Nyquist

Tomas Tatar — Dylan Larkin — Andreas Athanasiou

Justin Abdelkader — Frans Nielsen — Darren Helm

David Booth — Luke Glendening — Scott Wilson

Jonathan Ericsson (Why?) — Trevor Daley

Xavier Ouellet — Mike Green

Niklas Kronwall — Nick Jensen

Jimmy Howard

Petr Mrazek

Flames Lineup

Johnny Gaudreau — Sean Monahan — Michael Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk — Mikael Backlund — Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett — Mark Jankowski — Jaromir Jagr

Kris Versteeg — Curtis Lazar — Troy Brouwer

Mark Giordano — Dougie Hamilton

T.J. Brodie — Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak — Michael Stone

Mike Smith

Eddie Lack