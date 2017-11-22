Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Oilers, Predicted Lineups, How to Watch

Time: 7:00pm ET

Place: Little Caesar’s Arena

TV: FSD, Sportsnet West

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 1270 AM

Oilers Blog: The Copper & Blue

Red Wings are back in action tonight after a disappointing loss to the Avalanche on Sunday. Tonight the Edmonton Connor McDavids are coming to town, and he was fighting through an illness on Monday but seems to be on the mend. There is a possibility of reduced minutes from him tonight, but that will likely depend on the score.

Connor McDud? Stop, you should never go full Toronto

Edmonton is doing a great Toronto impression in that the media is blaming Connor McDavid for everything from the Oilers poor play to the fall of the Byzantine Empire. McDavid, who again has been fighting the flu for over a week, still had three points in the loss to Dallas on Saturday when the media seemed to start swooping in.

No one is safe from the “well, yeah you scored 100 goals but your defense needs to improve” narrative. We’ve seen it applied to Larkin, AA, and Mantha at various points. Welcome to the elite club, buddy.

I assume McDavid will either have 8 points in revenge for last time we met or get shut down again, in which case the hot takes from the Montreal media will scorch the land faster than the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in AD 79. But we can’t forget about Le-eheu-eh-on Draisaitl* either, he has 14 points in 16 games.

*“Eheu” is the correct Latin so this is a valid (albeit bad) joke. Don’t @ me.

Having kids really changes your priorities

Mantha has been the star lately, but Larkin has been chipping in with assists left and right and has found his scoring touch recently too. Last year, Larkin struggled transitioning to center but he seems to have figured out how to manage his speed - again, the whole defensive responsibility narrative.

And of course AA has been doing his AA thing and scoring beautiful goals.

Let’s Go Red Wings!

Red Wings Projected Lineup

Gustav Nyquist - Henrik Zetterberg - Anthony Mantha

Tomas Tatar - Dylan Larkin - Justin Abdelkader

Darren Helm - Frans Nielsen - Luke Glendening

Andreas Athanasiou - Scott Wilson

Jonathan Ericsson - Trevor Daley

Danny DeKeyser - Mike Green

Niklas Kronwall - Nick Jensen

Xavier Ouellet

Jimmy Howard

Petr Mrazek

Oilers Projected Lineup

Patrick Maroon - Connor McDavid - Drake Caggiula

Milan Lucic - Leon Draisaitl - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Mike Cammalleri - Ryan Strome - Jesse Puljujarvi

Brad Malone - Mark Letestu - Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse - Adam Larsson

Oscar Klefbom - Matt Benning

Kris Russell - Eric Gryba

Cam Talbot

Laurent Broissoit