Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Oilers, Predicted Lineups, How to Watch
Time: 7:00pm ET
Place: Little Caesar’s Arena
TV: FSD, Sportsnet West
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 1270 AM
Oilers Blog: The Copper & Blue
Red Wings are back in action tonight after a disappointing loss to the Avalanche on Sunday. Tonight the Edmonton Connor McDavids are coming to town, and he was fighting through an illness on Monday but seems to be on the mend. There is a possibility of reduced minutes from him tonight, but that will likely depend on the score.
Connor McDud? Stop, you should never go full Toronto
Edmonton is doing a great Toronto impression in that the media is blaming Connor McDavid for everything from the Oilers poor play to the fall of the Byzantine Empire. McDavid, who again has been fighting the flu for over a week, still had three points in the loss to Dallas on Saturday when the media seemed to start swooping in.
No one is safe from the “well, yeah you scored 100 goals but your defense needs to improve” narrative. We’ve seen it applied to Larkin, AA, and Mantha at various points. Welcome to the elite club, buddy.
I assume McDavid will either have 8 points in revenge for last time we met or get shut down again, in which case the hot takes from the Montreal media will scorch the land faster than the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in AD 79. But we can’t forget about Le-eheu-eh-on Draisaitl* either, he has 14 points in 16 games.
*“Eheu” is the correct Latin so this is a valid (albeit bad) joke. Don’t @ me.
Having kids really changes your priorities
Mantha has been the star lately, but Larkin has been chipping in with assists left and right and has found his scoring touch recently too. Last year, Larkin struggled transitioning to center but he seems to have figured out how to manage his speed - again, the whole defensive responsibility narrative.
And of course AA has been doing his AA thing and scoring beautiful goals.
Let’s Go Red Wings!
Red Wings Projected Lineup
Gustav Nyquist - Henrik Zetterberg - Anthony Mantha
Tomas Tatar - Dylan Larkin - Justin Abdelkader
Darren Helm - Frans Nielsen - Luke Glendening
Andreas Athanasiou - Scott Wilson
Jonathan Ericsson - Trevor Daley
Danny DeKeyser - Mike Green
Niklas Kronwall - Nick Jensen
Xavier Ouellet
Jimmy Howard
Petr Mrazek
Oilers Projected Lineup
Patrick Maroon - Connor McDavid - Drake Caggiula
Milan Lucic - Leon Draisaitl - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Mike Cammalleri - Ryan Strome - Jesse Puljujarvi
Brad Malone - Mark Letestu - Zack Kassian
Darnell Nurse - Adam Larsson
Oscar Klefbom - Matt Benning
Kris Russell - Eric Gryba
Cam Talbot
Laurent Broissoit
Game Day Prediction Contest
Would you like to predict the outcome of the game and potentially become internet famous? Well you're in luck, because here's your opportunity. Here's how it works.
First off, if you don't have an SBN Username, make one! We'd love to have you, plus it's much easier to track your predictions season-long. Then make your guess on the winning team, final score, and who the Red Wings player of the game will be. Enter the required information into the form below using the formats indicated. If you don't use those formats, your answers will be disregarded. All submissions are timestamped and will be accepted only until the official game start time. Only one submission per person, please. The Red Wings POTG will be determined by the collective of WiiM writers.
Each correct winning team prediction is worth 1 point. Each correct player of the game prediction is worth 3 points. Each correct final score prediction is worth 5 points. If you get all three correct, you'll receive 15 points.
Good luck!
