Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Rangers, Projected Lineups, How to Watch
Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Rangers, Projected Lineups, How to Watch
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Place: Madison Square Garden
TV: FS-D, MSG 2
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 1270 AM, ESPN NY 98.7 FM
Rangers Blog: Blueshirt Banter
The Breakdown
The Red Wings (10-9-3) were embarrassed on home ice Wednesday night, 6-2, by a reeling Oilers squad that came in on the second half of a back-to-back (not a bright spot for the Wings to say the least). Connor McDavid and Co. certainly got the best of a Wings team that appeared to be overmatched in the 2nd and 3rd periods leading many to wonder if this is the team we expected to see dawning the Red and White this season? Now, the Wings travel to the Big Apple for the first game of a back-to-back and take on a Rangers (11-9-2) that is on the outside looking in at the playoff picture despite having one more point than the Wings. This will be no easy test for the boys in red as the Rangers have won eight of their last 10 games and are 8-4-2 at MSG this season.
Expect another tight matchup between these two teams as five of their last 10 meetings have required overtime (I’m sure the fans won’t mind some free hockey). Detroit holds the upper hand in those last 10 games with a 4-3-3 record overall and goals have been hard to come by as the Rangers have outscored the Wings 22-16 in that span.
The young stars in Detroit will certainly look to build on their strong campaigns as Dylan Larkin (20 points) and Anthony Mantha (19 points) lead the charge into MSG. The WIngs’ defense will have a tough task in slowing down Mika Zibanejad (22 points) — the Swede has points in three of his last four games including three goals in that stretch.
Injuries
Scott Wilson left Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot. His status for tonight’s game remains unclear. Martin Frk continues to nurse a groin injury. Both practiced yesterday morning, but we don’t know if they’re good to go for tonight. The Wings are down a few forwards (thanks in part to Luke Witkowski playing Goliath last week against the Flames), so David Booth might see time on the fourth line after previously clearing waivers earlier this month, or they will have to go to the well and call somebody up from Grand Rapids...maybe Tyler Bertuzzi or Eric Tangradi? Jeff Blashill roled with seven defensemen the other night, but I can’t imagine that continues if Wilson’s health is in question.
The Rangers will be without captain Ryan McDonagh again on Friday night as he sat out Wednesday’s game in Carolina with an abdominal strain. The plan is to re-evaluate him on Sunday — perhaps this is a break for the Wings that they can take advantage of? We will keep you posted on any injury updates following the morning skate...
Projected Lineups
Red Wings Lineup
Gustav Nyquist — Henrik Zetterberg — Anthony Mantha
Tomas Tatar — Dylan Larkin — Justin Abdelkader
Darren Helm — Frans Nielsen — Luke Glendening
David Booth — Andreas Athanasiou — Scott Wilson (maybe?)
Jonathan Ericsson — Trevor Daley
Danny DeKeyser — Nick Jensen
Niklas Kronwall — Mike Green
Jimmy Howard
Petr Mrazek
Rangers Lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Pavel Buchnevich
Rick Nash — Kevin Hayes — Jesper Fast
Michael Grabner — J.T. Miller — Mats Zuccarello
Jimmy Vesey — Boo Nieves — Paul Carey
Brady Skjei — Kevin Shattenkirk
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Game Day Prediction Contest
Would you like to predict the outcome of the game and potentially become internet famous? Well you're in luck, because here's your opportunity. Here's how it works.
First off, if you don't have an SBN Username, make one! We'd love to have you, plus it's much easier to track your predictions season-long. Then make your guess on the winning team, final score, and who the Red Wings player of the game will be. Enter the required information into the form below using the formats indicated. If you don't use those formats, your answers will be disregarded. All submissions are timestamped and will be accepted only until the official game start time. Only one submission per person, please. The Red Wings POTG will be determined by the collective of WiiM writers.
Each correct winning team prediction is worth 1 point. Each correct player of the game prediction is worth 3 points. Each correct final score prediction is worth 5 points. If you get all three correct, you'll receive 15 points.
Good luck!
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019