Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Sabres

Face Off- 7:30

Where- Little Caesar’s Arena

TV- Fox Sports Detroit

Radio- 97.1 The Ticket

Sabres SB Nation Blog- Die By The Blade

The Red Wings are arguably the hottest team in hockey right now. I didn’t imagine being able to say that this deep in the season, but damn, the kids are carrying the water.

For real. The Wings have recorded points in 6 of their last 8 games. In those 8 games Larkin, Mantha and Athanasiou have combined for 26 points. Uh, anyone else notice a certain hold out returned 9 games ago? Funny how that’s worked out.

Around the kids they’ve still gotten the support they’ve needed here and there with Nyquist, Tatar and Nielsen occasionally showing up in big moments. Abdelkader got on the board against Calgary for his first goal in 11 games. Hopefully that’ll be a confidence booster for him, being key to the supporting cast.

Buffalo is looking for a supporting cast. They have been for many years and have now turned to former Michigan Wolverine, Jason Botterill to build some kind of netting around Jack Eichel. While Evander Kane is rolling at a point per game pace, Sam Reinart and Kyle Okposo have really struggled combining for only 15 points. Of all players, former Montreal grinder Benoit Pouliot has 6 goals and been the extent of their scoring depth to this point. That has them where you’d figure at the bottom of the standings.

The last time these two met you might not remember. It was so brutal if you wiped it from your memory I’d understand. The Sabres won 1-0 with Robin Lehner getting a 32 save shut out. Yikes. I’m much more confident heading into tonight than I was in October.

Here’s your projected line ups. Sabres lines from Daily Faceoff and Die by the Blade.

F1- Evander Kane-Jack Eichel-Sam Reinhart

F2-Benoit Pouliot-Ryan O’Rielly-Kyle Okposo

F3-Matt Moulson-Johan Larsson-Jason Pominville

F4-Jordan Nolan-Zemgus Girgensens-Seth Griffin

D1- Marco Scandella-Justin Faulk

D2-Jake McCabe-Taylor Fedun

D3-Josh Gorges- Nate Beaulieu

Starter- Robin Lehner

Back up- Chad Johnson

Red Wings line up will be confirmed later in the Game Day Update. I’m assuming they’ll stay roughly the same with the addition of Helm for the suspended Witkowski and Brian Lashoff possibly drawing in for Daley.

F1- Mantha-Zetterberg-Nyquist

F2- (tuna)Tatar-Larkin-Athanasiou

F3- Abdelkader-Nielsen-Helm

F4- Booth-Glendening-Wilson

D1- Ericsson-Daley

D2- Ouellet-Green

D3- Kronwall-Jensen

Starter- Howard

Back up- Mrazek