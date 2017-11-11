Nash The Slash: Rangers 4, Oilers 2

Jesse Puljujarvi had a day, but Rick Nash and the Rangers get the best of Edmonton

This one could’ve gone either way. Jesse Puljujarvi played well in his first NHL game of the season, but a couple of bad penalties and an off game by Oscar Klefbom would end up costing the Oilers in the end.

Some good things happened in this game. All isn’t lost, at least, not yet.

THE GOOD

Jesse Puljujarvi scored and looked good during the game. I’ll take that.

YESSA WE CAN

Credit to 93 for getting that over to Puljujarvi who just ripped it behind Henrik Lundqvist. Puljujarvi had a pretty good first game of the season. One goal, five shots, 15:37 of ice time. That’s five minutes and thirty-five seconds more than Ryan Stome had.

Connor McDavid scored a power play goal. You’ll have to dig all the way back to 1956 in order to find another one of these. (okay, it was last Friday).

The Oilers had a 2-1 lead at this point. Unfortunately, it would be all the goals that the Oilers would put up. Now if they could just sit on this lead and have Cam Talbot turn aside another 40 shots, things will work out. It didn’t quite happen like that.

THE NOT SO GOOD

The Oilers would go on to allow two power play goals, including this one to Rick Nash. Oscar Klefbom (who had a no good, very bad day) isn’t anywhere near Rick Nash on this goal. Nash’s eyes had to be as big as saucers when the puck ended up on his stick on a pass from Brady Skjei. Klefbom was on the ice for all four Ranger goals, and I’m not sure where his head is at on this one especially. A forgetful day for 77.

The penalty ill had been gaining some confidence in recent days. Whatever confidence that the PK had been gaining can kindly reset itself to zero after today. There’s that goal from Rick Nash that you just saw, then there’s this goal from Pavel Buchnevich. Edmonton’s PK sits at an abysmal 72%, worst in the league. Couple that with a 13% power play success rate, and it’s no good.

MOVING ON

Losses are worth zero points, no matter how good or bad it looked. It wasn’t Edmonton’s worst game of the season. Club has to learn how not to take penalties because they can’t keep a beach ball out of the net right now. Oscar Klefbom had a very bad day, and the club needs this guy to be on.

Oilers need to forget all about this one as they’re in Washington tomorrow to take on the Capitals. Edmonton can go back home with three wins in four games before facing the Golden Knights on Tuesday, which wouldn’t be too bad at all.