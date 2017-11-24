Nashville Predators 2, St. Louis Blues 0: Two More

The first game of the Father’s Trip was a success, and Pekka Rinne grabs his 45th career shutout.

The first of two Father’s Trip games went very well for the Nashville Predators.

Former Predator Carter Hutton started in net for the Blues. (Hi, Carter!). The Preds managed to ice the puck on the opening faceoff, and I became nervous. Not to worry, however. Ryan Johansen blasted a blocker-side shot past Hutton for the first goal of the game at only 17:38. Filip Forsberg and PK Subban picked up assists on Johansen’s goal.

Johansen took a tripping call shortly after his opening goal. Several large saves by our much-loved Rinne and some timely puck clearing by the penalty killers were highly effective. A bench minor with 9 minutes gone put the Preds on the penalty kill again. Another solid kill for the penalty killers.

Nashville kept their foot on the gas as the first period came to a close. Some fourth line grinding led to several chances. Another chance by Roman Josi late in the first just wouldn’t go in the net. The Predators had 11 shots, and the Blues attempted 6 on Rinne.

The Predators started the second period going up and down the ice with the Blues, trading a few shots. Rinne and Hutton spent a lot of time exiting their cages to play the puck behind their nets. Rinne and Hutton also made plenty of glove saves in the second.

A penalty by Anthony Bitetto on a Dmitrij Jaskin scoring chance led to another Blues power play (cue stupid dance). Ekholm and Sissons almost capitalized on a shorthanded chance, but no splash. Again, the penalty killers came up big. A chance from Craig Smith sailed wide of Hutton right as period ended.

The third period started with increased pressure from the Blues, as expected. Rinne made some solid saves early in the third, including a weird shot into his blocker instead of his glove. Carter Hutton made an incredible save on Viktor Arvidsson on the other end of the ice, and diving Blues and Preds everywhere resulted in the net becoming dislodged.

Blues coach Mike Yeo pulled Hutton right at the 2:00 mark of the third. St. Louis called a quick timeout to plot out some plays. Josi was able to ice two attempts to waste some precious time, and Bonino iced another.

Finally, Ryan Johansen charged after a loose puck in neutral ice, drew a penalty, and Austin Watson pushed the puck the length of the ice into the empty net.

Congratulations are due to Pekka Rinne who stood tall for his second shutout of the season and the 45th shutout of his career.

Random Observations

Dad’s trip! The Scott Hartnell and Bill Hartnell interview pre-game was golden.

This is Rinne’s eighth straight start...

Joey!

The shot of the celebratory Predators dad box was excellent.

Penalty kilt.

Oh look, another Predators penalty. This time for too many men on the ice.

A 3-on-1 for the Blues was quickly handled by Johansen’s stick. That could have been bad.

Fourth line doing things! (Welcome back, Austin Watson!)

Tony Bitetto is playing like he wants to stay in the lineup for a long time.

Chris Mason’s skull and crossbones tie is epic.

Mattias Ekholm with well-placed sticks to stop some shots early in the second.

I cannot possibly be the only person freaking out when Rinne leaves his net to play the puck.........right?

Third penalty=kilt.

Smith almost put that home right at the end of the second.

I guess the referees aren’t going to call anything against St. Louis.

Hutton stoning Arvidsson and everyone diving and the net popped off and AHHHH!

Ekholm saving a Vladimir Tarasenko breakaway=another AHHH!

PK being booed by a STL crowd that wants some action.

Stop icing the puck.

Extra attacker on for STL! Someone please redeem the empty net failure from Wednesday evening.

Joey doing all the things tonight.

Preds win 9 of the last 10 games. Rinne get his 45th shutout.

Super Duper Stars of the Night

Ryan Johansen: Joey has been magic these last few games now that he’s found his scoring tough. Austin Watson: After a two game suspension, Watson was all over the ice. He had several chances, and netted us an empty net goal. This is a guy who wants to play and contribute. Pekka Rinne: It was just another night against a Central Conference foe for #35. This was Rinne’s eighth start in a row...he is 7-1-0. He made 34 saves tonight. This was the 45th shutout of Rinne’s career. Huge. The Predators Dads

Tweets of the Night

The JOFA line is the most beautiful hockey thing in the world. — On The Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck) November 25, 2017

I wonder if Fiala is having nightmares from the last time he played here... — The7thPredator (@The7thPred) November 25, 2017

Wow. Someone brought a Western Conference banner lol pic.twitter.com/Jh2rev6kLu — Anthony (#SissonsStillScored) (@CptnMayhem) November 25, 2017

Have the Preds considered…not icing the puck? — Kate (@statswithkate) November 25, 2017

Game 22 Haiku:

Preds dads bring good luck

Pekka shutoutiest Finn

Forsberg still streaking#haikuall82 — Jim Diamond (@diamondhockey) November 25, 2017

Game Video