Nashville Predators 3, Carolina Hurricanes 4 (SO): It’s A Trap!

The Predators fight through a tough start to get a point, but lose in a shootout to the Canes.

Fresh off of a colossal win at St. Louis, Nashville Predators entered PNC Arena, home of the Carolina Hurricanes, with the goal to continue their winning ways and secure another two points.

Juuse Saros, in his first game back from the minors, didn’t shine early on. Josh Jooris found himself on a breakaway, and Saros, despite making the initial save, let the puck slide into the net. After the first goal, the period became on of trading chances, neither team finding an opening. Finally, Viktor Arvidsson put on the moves, and lit the lamp to tie the game. Carolina answered after the goal with waves of pressure, but Nashville hung around, and kept it tied through the first period.

The second period was pretty dull for the first half, before around the halfway mark, when a scrap between the teams resulted in a Predators power play. Then, Mattias Ekholm found the back of the net from the blue line, thanks in part to good screening by Colton Sissons. However, just minutes later, Victor Rask scored on a rebound to silence the Predators’ momentum. The teams traded good oppurtunities for the rest of the period, but neither team could score.

The third period started with 2 back-to-back penalties, killing one, but then letting up a controversial goal. The Predators thought it was a high stick, but the goal counted nonetheless. Late in the 3rd, Craig Smith put home a rebound to tie it up, and to send it to overtime. In OT, the Predators had a perfect oppurtunity to end the game with a 4-on-3 powerplay, but couldn’t connect, and the game went to a shootout. In the shootout, Forsberg and Turris couldn’t get past darling, and Teuvo Teravainen ended it for the Preds. A more spirited effort will be needed against the looming Blackhawks.

Random Observations

Early breakaway for Carolina, and Saros lets the puck slide into the net. 1-0 Canes.

Good response after the goal, notably Joeys’ breakaway.

The Predatoes can’t manage to get sustained offensive zone time. Not ideal.

WOW. Arvy just put on display a dazzler of a goal for the 30 fans in attendance. Tied at 1.

First period comes to a close, tied at 1. Preds are in dire need of effort.

2nd period has begun. More offense please.

Emelin... what are you doing.

Johansen goes for the puck a little too hard, and he gets sent to the box. The effort is much appreciated.

Penalty killed. Hopefully we this can turn into momentum, since we reeeally need it.

Halfway through the second, and the Preds’ are doing a whole lot of nothing.

Scuffle at the 10 minute mark, and somehow Nashville gets a powerplay out of it.

EKKY! Solid screening from Sissons and a laser shot from Matty Eks combine for a power play goal, and a 2nd period lead. 2-1 Preds

Ugh. Canes tie it up. 2-2.

That will do it for the 2nd. Flashes of quality, but not nearly enough of them.

Mass chaos early in the 3rd, no goal though.

Watson to the box, Preds’ on the penalty kill.

Quite a few chances, Saros standing tall.

Before you can celebrate the killed penalty, another one starts.

Questionable goal for Carolina, but it counts. 3-2 Canes.

Big chances for both teams, neither scores. Nashville isn’t playing like a team that’s down 3-2 in the 3rd period.

Goal! Emelins’ shot misses, but Smitty bangs home the rebound. Tied at 3.

Seconds pass after the goal, and Nashville is already trying their hardest to lose this game.

Big ol’ hit from Forsberg, and it wasn’t even a butt-check!

Plethora of chances in the last minute, but no dice.

On to OT. Lovely.

Power play for the Predators. Hold onto your butts.

Chances, but no goals on the power play.

Matty Eks sets a pick, so now the last 19 seconds of overtime will be on the penalty kill.

BIG play by Subban to wrap up overtime. On to the shootout.

Teravainen ends it, Preds only get a point. A better effort will be needed against the Hawks.

OTF Super Duper Stars of the Game

1- Mattias Ekholm- Seemed to be all over the ice, not to mention a goal and a helper.

2- Viktor Arvidsson- Scored one of the best goals I’ve seen all year.

3- Craig Smith- Big goal late in the 3rd.

