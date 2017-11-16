Nashville Predators 4, Minnesota Wild 6: Miserable 3rd Ends Winning Streak

Another Preds game, another blown lead. This time it ended in a loss

The Nashville Predators took a break from playing Eastern Conference opponents to travel to the Land of 1000 Lakes tonight, and boy did they come out firing. Despite going up against Devan Dubnyk, who had a save streak of 195:05 coming into the game, the guys were unfazed, as Ryan Johansen made easy work of his first goal of the season, firing a wrister from the circle to give the Preds a 1-0 lead. The Predators more or less dominated possession for the next few minutes, leading up to a moment in which Nino Niederreiter was forced to hook Kevin Fiala, giving the Predators a powerplay.

The Preds got a few good chances on the power play, but unfortunately they were unable to score. They kept up the pressure, allowing only a quick flurry of shots by the Wild that Rinne saved with no struggle, before Nick Bonino drew a penalty to give the Predators yet another powerplay. The team also gave up a shorthanded goal, but a great defensive effort by P.K. Subban gave the Predators possession back. Minnesota got a great forecheck off late in their penalty kill, but the newest Predators center, Kyle Turris, saucered the puck out of the zone as the Wild were approaching the end of the penalty.

Nashville got their third power play of the period when Cody McLeod stole the puck and made a nice pass to none other than Nick Bonino who drew yet another penalty in front of Devan Dubnyk. The Wild squandered a great shorthanded opportunity, sending a centering pass right into the pads of Rinne, who covered with ease. The Predators closed out the power play, and the period, taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Both teams took some early shots on goal, but both goalies were up to the challenge, keeping the second period scoreless for the first 5 minutes of the period, before Roman Josi fired a wrister past Devan Dubnyk to give the team a 2-0 lead. Minnesota challenged the goal, but it counted, so the 2 goal lead stayed. Both teams got some nice chances, the best of which was a wraparound by Kevin Fiala that nearly beat Dubnyk, but neither team scored over the few minutes between Josi’s goal and Forsberg getting called for tripping. The Wild dominated the first 90 seconds of their power play, and a Colton Sissons penalty gave the Wild 30 seconds of 5-on-3 with 8:24 remaining in the 2nd. The Preds held strong during the 5-on-3, and even managed to score on a shorthanded breakaway for Mattias Ekholm to triple the team’s lead with 8:13 remaining in the second period.

The Predators seemed to have turned things around, but Dumba put the Wild on the scoreboard with just over 3 minutes remaining. Niederreiter seemed to have pulled the Wild within one, but he punched it into the goal (which you can’t do), so the scored remained 3-1. The Wild took to the power play with 2:05 remaining in the second period, and this time Niederreiter shot it past Rinne with his stick to bring the Wild within one, and the Preds headed into the locker rooms during the final intermission with the same lead they had last period.

The first big thing to happen in the 3rd came when Colton Sissons had to head to the bench after blocking a shot with his hand. A few seconds later, the JoFA forwards put together a great forecheck that culminated in an Arvidsson snipe to put the Preds back up two. The Predators kept up the pressure, holding off the Wild at even strength before Miika Salomaki was sent to the box with just over 12 minutes remaining in the game.

The Predators killed off the penalty, but Minnesota showed they were not ready to quit, getting shots on net throughout the power play. After a few minutes, Spurgeon found the back of the net to bring the Wild within one with 6:56 remaining. 30 seconds later, Johansen was sent to the box for hooking, giving the Wild yet another man advantage. The Wild took advantage of the powerplay for the second time tonight, tying the game at 4-4 off of an Eric Staal goal. The Wild took their first lead of the night with 2:55 remaining, and tacked on another goal on an empty-netter with just over one minute remaining.

Random Observations

Let’s get a quick start

THERE’S JOEY

Rest in peace to the Dubnyk save streak

Playing a good game so far, let’s keep it up

Nice movement on the power play, now let’s get another one of those and actually score

Ekholm really wants a goal tonight

BONINOBONINOBONINOBONINO drawing the penalty

Little more of a scary power play there, let’s not have that happen again.

McLeod with a nice steal there and pass to Bonino that forced another penalty

Joey was so close to scoring his second goal of the game (and season) there

Great first, but not perfect. Let’s hope this level of play can be kept up

This has been an interesting second period. A lot more back-and-forth than the first period

O CAPTAIN MY FREAKING CAPTAIN

penalty = doubly kilt

EKHOLM WITH THE SHORTY

This has been a really weird period, but not in a bad way

Dang. Good shot there, don’t let it rattle you

Oh God

Thank the Lord that you can’t punch it into the net

Oh well, heading into the 3rd the same way we headed into the 2nd. Just close it out please

That’s a great way to start off a period, thank you Viktor Arvidsson

Multiple icings to follow up that goal is not good

Penalty = kilt

Almost done, let’s close it out

Oh no, this is not good, not good at all

Why does this team love to add gray hairs to my head?

Ugh

When does Ryan Ellis get back?

OTF’s Super Duper Stars of the Game

Ryan Johansen - Scored his first goal of the season and added two more assists. Nick Bonino - Drew two big penalties early Viktor Arvidsson - His goal and assist were some of the few bright spots in this game

Tweets of the Night

Ryan Johansen is no longer the NHL's highest-paid forward without a goal. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) November 17, 2017

Matt Cullen denied by his old pal, Pekka Rinne, on a backhand, bad-angler, then slams the back of the net with his stick in frustration — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 17, 2017

Rinne showing no mercy

Powerplay is finally looking good — Fiala‘s Dad (@DadFiala) November 17, 2017

Bonino’s middle name has to be DrawPenalty, right? Cash one in fellas #Preds — Will Clark (@theWillClark) November 17, 2017

Really love this Turret line. Smith-Turris-Fiala are fast and shooting dangerously good. #Preds #NSHvsMIN — Music City Gold (@MusicCityGold) November 17, 2017

This is a really good nickname for this line

That reaction when you find your friends sitting on the other bench. #Preds #NSHvsMIN pic.twitter.com/Z654KiGtIw — FOX Sports Tennessee (@PredsOnFSTN) November 17, 2017

And it’s GOOOOOOD! — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 17, 2017

Of course Roman Josi looks handsome with a mustache. Every other hockey player looks like Ron Burgundy cosplay. — Megan Seling (@mseling) November 17, 2017

Was—was Emelin just leading a 3 on 2 breakout? — On The Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck) November 17, 2017