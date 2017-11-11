Nashville Predators 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 4 (SO): Turris Leads New Team to Victory

The new guy did alright in his Preds debut.

Plenty of energy in Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night, as if any visit from Pittsburgh would elicit such a response.

It was an entertaining game regardless, but the Predators took two points with a 4-3, shootout victory.

Filip Forsberg had the winner in the shootout, and Kyle Turris’ debut was a good one with a goal, an assist and a good night in the faceoff circle. Also scoring for the Preds were Calle Jarnkrok, Craig Smith, and P.K. Subban.

Per usual, Sidney Crosby was greeted with a chorus of boos, probably none louder than before his shootout attempt.

Random observations

Kyle Turris’ line starts … shocker.

“Crosby is a sissy” chants greet the aforementioned Penguin captain on his first shift.

The return of the #ForsbergButtCheck. Justin Schultz caught the wrong end of that caboose collision.

Not a good sequence that led to Rust’s shorthanded goal. Sissons couldn’t control the puck as it went around the boards to him and Rust found an early present.

One shot on goal in the first 14:45.

Needless penalty by Ryan Johansen, cross-checking Guentzel and negating a possible Preds power play.

First 10 minutes of the opening period – fun. Last 10 minutes of the opening period – not so fun.

Scott Hartnell played just 1:40 in the first period and wasn’t seen again for the rest of the night.

The new guy ties it up early in the second period. Miikka Salomaki made that play happen.

Whoa. Power plays, two of ‘em. Quick goals by P.K. Subban and Craig Smith give the Preds some breathing room after Pittsburgh goes bonkers for a bit.

That’s three goals on three shots to start the second. Is that good?

Still trying to figure out where that high stick was that got Mattias Ekholm two minutes.

Craig Smith has been strong so far tonight.

Yannick Weber missed some time in the second period after going down the tunnel, but was back on the bench to start the third.

Subban slips and Jake Guentzel had a million acres of ice all to himself before that breakaway goal.

What a dandy of a toedrag by Calle Jarnkrok and that shot, a thing of beauty to give the Preds back the lead – and everyone gets a Frosty. And Turris’ pass helped make that happen.

No excuse for letting Dumoulin go uncontested in the slot. None whatsoever. Another breakdown…Emelin, I’m looking at you.

Bad time to take that penalty, Miikka.

Good work by Austin Watson to draw a penalty on a shorthanded mini-breakaway and negate the Pens’ power play.

Poor Kevin Fiala. He’s working so hard and just can’t get one to go.

Maybe burying that shootout goal might jump start Kev. Maybe.

OTF Super Duper Stars of the Game

Turris. A goal, an assist, and a strong night on the dot. Would have liked to have seen him bury that shootout attempt, though. Welcome to Nashville. Smith. Generated some good chances and added another power play goal. Jarnkrok. That toedrag and snipe earns him a place on the list.

Postgame reaction

Turris on what stood out about Saturday’s victory:

“Just the resiliency. (Pittsburgh) scored to tie it up a couple of times and we were able to stick with it and come back. It was a lot of fun. The crowd was real loud, there was a lot of energy in the building and it was an exciting game.”

On making the adjustment since being traded:

“It’s just playing hockey, not thinking too much and just getting comfortable with my linemates.”

Forsberg on Turris’ debut:

“I think he played well, he scored a really nice goal and made a nice play to Jarny there and he just skated really well. He’s going to be a big factor on this team. I’ve seen him play in Ottawa and he played just like that today, but at the same time, it’s going to take some time for him to just get used to everything. But if he played this well in the first game, I’m excited to see what else he’s got.”

Laviolette:

“I thought (Turris) was excellent, and not only that, I thought it was probably Craig Smith’s best game this year. Calle played really well. (Turris’) line played with some jump … The speed was pretty evident tonight.”

Tweets of the Night

303 should have some elaborate insult chants. for example:



DEAR MR. CROSBY,



YOU ARE NOT VERY POPULAR IN THIS CITY, AND WE WOULD LIKE IT IF YOU JUST STAYED HOME.



SINCERELY,

YOUR MOM — Convicted Ice Cream (@trevor_0) November 12, 2017

Preds are being a little rough and the Pens are being a little floppy. They should both stop. — Marya (@_marya_k) November 12, 2017

No player does reverse hits like Filip Forsberg pic.twitter.com/IB7PN7Uk6Q — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 12, 2017

This is intense. — On The Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck) November 12, 2017

Game Extras

Video