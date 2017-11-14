Nashville Predators 6, Washington Capitals 3: Goal Explosion!

That 2nd period was something else! The Preds got a huge push from the offense and have now won five straight games.

The Predators are winners of five straight after a ridiculous game in Smashville tonight.

The Predators absolutely owned the first period of this one. Not only did they get the first two goals of the game—a deflection in front by Craig Smith, then a similar goal by Nick Bonino—they dominated in puck possession and shots on goal. After 20 minutes, the Preds led the game 2-0 and had a 18-3 shot advantage. The Preds also had three power play opportunities.

It could been a LOT worse for the Caps. Braden Holtby had more than one nice save to keep the score close in the 1st period.

The whole 2nd period was just a mess of insanity, so lets take this one crazy goal at a time.

With a bit more sustained pressure, the Caps drew a penalty and then John Carlson scored on the power play to make it 2-1. Then, the Caps completely melted away the Preds’ 4th line and tied it at two. Alex Chiasson roofed one.

All the good feelings were now bad, but then Filip Forsberg scored to take the lead again. It was a slick play from Forsberg to win the puck and launch a wrist shot on Holtby that took a deflection on its way into the net. That made it 3-2.

Then, another great play: Mattias Ekholm stole a pass in the high slot, found Kevin Fiala in the low slot, who redirected the puck to get his first goal of the season. It was a 4-2 game. But hold on, says T.J. Oshie. He buries a wide open look on a breakaway for the Caps exactly 17 seconds later. So it was 4-3 again.

Five minutes later, Miikka Salomaki fired a wrist shot by Holtby to make it 5-3. It was a nothingburger of a shot and Holtby should have had it easily. Still counts! Then Ekholm made it 6-3 on a power play goal from the point.

All that and we still had 20 minutes to go!

As it turns out, the 3rd period was a snoozer and we are all better people because of it. The Preds had to do very little to maintain puck possession and the Caps essentially packed it in.

After tonight, the Preds have scored 10 goals in two games since the Turris trade. Nice.

Random Observations

Things are starting out well. 5 shots on Holtby before the game is 3 minutes old.

Two early power plays for the Preds, but nothing gets by Holtby. Going to need some great puck movement to beat him tonight probably.

CRAIG SMITH! What a deflection to knock down Fiala’s shot on its way to the net. It’s 1-0!

My goodness, the Preds are owning this game so far.

The penalties continue to hurt the Preds. Caps make it a 2-1 game.

Oh my freaking goodness. The Caps just destroyyyyyyed the 4th line. Chiasson just roofed one by Rinne to make it a tie game. Unbelievable awful from th—-

—FILIP FORSBERG!! His 100th career goal!! Woo hoo! Preds lead again.

They gave that goal to Arvidsson, which is still very good! Who hoo! Preds lead again!

(No they didn’t, they gave it to Forsberg, as they should have.)

FIALA!! Wow. What a play by Ekholm to get the puck to him in the slot. All Fiala had to do was redirect it five-hole. It’s 4-2!

The goals, they are a coming. It’s 4-3 after an Oshie goal. What is happening

I CANT KEEP UP WITH THESE GOALS, JUST LET IT HAPPEN DUDE

So much scores.

Look at this nonsense:

Well, I guess we still have to play this 3rd period!

The first six minutes of the 3rd have been a welcomed relief. Hardly any shots, very little danger anywhere. Just coast the remaining 20 minutes please.

Thankfully, the rest of the game was more of the same.

OTF’s Super Duper Stars of the Game

Fiala/Turris/Smith: This line had two of the six goals and was electric all night. Kyle Turris is a huge improvement if only because of what he does for Fiala and Smith. Filip Forsberg: the 100th goal of his career, against the team that drafted him Mattias Ekholm: a goal and an assist and plenty of action for this guy

