Nashville Predators' Austin Watson arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault over the weekend. Watson was reportedly taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. at a gas station in Franklin, Tenn., on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Watson is free on $4,500 bond but will be due in court on June 28.

Details surrounding the incident in question are scarce at the moment because the Franklin Police Department has not made the incident report public due to pending criminal action. In any case, the Predators have already released an official statement on Watson's arrest.

"We are still gathering facts and it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time, but this is a matter that we are taking very seriously and will cooperate fully with the investigation by law enforcement," the statement said. "The Nashville Predators have and will continue to stand side by side with AMEND in the fight to end violence against women."

Unlike the other major North American sports leagues, the NHL doesn't have a specific policy in regard to domestic violence.

The NHL, unlike MLB, NBA and NFL, does not have a specific policy pertaining to domestic violence. The NHL (in conjunction with NHLPA) did implement a "domestic violence, sexual assault and sexual harassment training" for all players in 2016. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) June 20, 2018

Last year, the American-born forward was one of several Predators players that participated in a campaign to end violence against women.

Watson, who was a first-round pick in 2010, recently signed a three-year, $3.3 million extension with the Predators prior to last season. He had a career-high 14 goals and 19 points in 2017-2018. He also recorded eight points the Predators' playoff run, which ended at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.