Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban lands on the cover of 'NHL 19'
Subban is the first defenseman to grace the cover of the video game in a decade
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban may have fallen short of a Norris Trophy on Wednesday night, but he did land the cover of "NHL 19." Or at least one of the three covers.
The popular video game franchise revealed Subban as their latest cover athlete on Wednesday night at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas. The first official trailer for the video game was also rolled out, and you can check it out below.
Here's some info about the game, courtesy of EA Sports.
For the first time in franchise history, NHL® 19 allows players to journey from the pond to the pros and play on outdoor rinks in new and returning game modes. Players can create a character and express their look and playstyle with over 900 new customization items including, for the first time, lifestyle apparel inspired by pond hockey. On the ice, the cutting-edge animation technology Real Player Motion (RPM) Tech delivers explosive-edge skating with more acceleration and responsiveness that looks and feels better. NHL® 19 also lets players compete with and against over 200 of the greatest hockey legends to ever play the sport, including Wayne Gretzky.
…
In NHL® 19, the sport returns to the ponds where players can compete under a unified progression hub called World of CHEL that unites EA SPORTS Hockey League, NHL THREES™ Drop Inand two new modes, NHL ONES™ and Pro-Am. NHL ONES™ pits three players against each other in a 1v1v1 free-for-all with no rules and no stoppages. Players can win to rank up to new outdoor locations and defend their position as king-of-the-hill. Players can also play in any World of CHEL mode to progress their online Create-A-Character, unlock rewards, and customize their look and their playstyle.
Subban will grace the game's standard cover, while "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky will be featured on two higher tier editions.
Subban is the first defenseman to grace the cover since Dion Phaneuf did it as a member of the Calgary Flames 10 years ago, and the fourth defenseman in total.
"Growing up, and still to this day, my friends and I love seeing who is on the cover and ultimately getting to play the game," Subban said in a statement. "Being the cover athlete for 'NHL 19,' for me, represents growth within our sport, embracing different personalities, and showing that anything is possible. I'm honoured to be able to sport the Smashville colours on this year's cover."
"NHL 19" will be available on September 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
