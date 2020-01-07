Nashville Predators fire Peter Laviolette after disappointing first half, ending tenure in sixth season

The Nashville Predators fired head coach Peter Laviolette on Monday, bringing an end to his time in Nashville after five-plus seasons. The move comes exactly halfway through what has been a disappointing season for the Preds so far. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy was also relieved of his duties and the Predators have yet to name replacements for either of them.

Through their first 41 games, the Predators are 19-15-7 and sit sixth in the Central division, a surprising fall for a team coming off back-to-back division titles and 100-point seasons -- including a Presidents' Trophy just two years ago.

"Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights -- from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents' Trophy and our first two Central Division titles," Nashville general manager David Poile said in a statement. "Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons."

#Preds relieve Peter Laviolette, Kevin McCarthy of coaching duties. https://t.co/I34a5DVM8v — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 6, 2020

When looking at where things have gone wrong for the Predators this season, the issues lie in uncharacteristic places considering what we've come to expect from the franchise recently. After finishing last season ranked 19th in offense, they made some additions to their forward group -- namely prized free agent Matt Duchene -- and have jumped to sixth in the NHL in goals per game.

But while the Predators' identity has largely surrounded their defensive prowess in recent years, this year has been a different story. The team ranks 24th in goals allowed per game (a steep fall from the third-lowest average in the league last season) and has been plagued by surprisingly poor play from their goaltenders. The tandem of Vezina-winning goaltender Pekka Rinne and backup Juuse Saros is tied for the league's second-worst collective save percentage (.889) this season.

Special teams have also been an issue for Nashville, as their power-play unit ranks 24th in the league with a conversion rate of 16.8 percent and their penalty kill ranks 29th with a kill rate of 74 percent.

The team's underlying 5-on-5 numbers are solid and there's talent on the roster, but the results haven't come this season thanks to some of those struggles weighing them down. Whoever takes over for Laviolette will be tasked with finding a way to improve the goaltending and special-teams play in order to turn this season around.

As for who might take over, Poile hasn't yet revealed his transition plans. The decision to fire Laviolette was seemingly made pretty quickly, as Poile said on Jan. 2 that he was "not contemplating making a coaching change at this time." That statement came on the heels of the Predators collapse against the Dallas Stars in the Winter Classic,

The Predators played two games following Poile's show of faith in Laviolette, beating the Kings 4-1 on Saturday and then losing 5-4 to the Ducks in a shootout on Sunday. One day later, Laviolette was out of a job.

The 55-year-old coach had a year-and-a-half remaining on his contract, which reportedly pays out about $2.5 million annually. Nashville will have to pay out the remainder of his salary unless he takes another coaching job.

Since taking over behind the Predators' bench in 2014, Laviolette coached the team to a 248-143-60 record. Nashville made the playoffs in each of his five full seasons, including a runner-up finish in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. The Predators are the third team that Laviolette has coached to the Stanley Cup Final; He won a Cup with Carolina in 2006 and led the Flyers to a runner-up finish in 2010.