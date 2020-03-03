Nashville Predators to open doors of Bridgestone Arena, feed people affected by area tornado

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a tornado swept its way through the city of Nashville. It left two people dead and over 150 people are being treated at area hospitals, according to CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF-TV.

In the wake of the damage left by the storm, the Predators announced that they are opening the doors of Bridgestone Arena at 11 a.m. to help displaced residents and feed them. The team also encouraged those affected by the tragedy to bring anybody close to them as the community attempts to heal.

Dear Smashville Fam,



We love you and we want to help. We will be serving pizza at @BrdgstoneArena beginning at 11 a.m. for all those affected by last night's storm. Please feel welcome to come and bring anyone who needs it. 💛🍕



Love,



Us — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the community was "devastated" by the tornado damage.

Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 3, 2020

Nashville was not the only part of Tennessee that was hit by a tornado. At least 19 people in other parts of the state were killed from tornadoes touching down overnight. The tornadoes destroyed at least 48 buildings, and have left about 50,000 people without power, according to CBS News.

The Predators faced the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night prior to the tornado ripping through the area. Both the Predators and Oilers were able to safely get out of town and to their next destination before the weather got bad.

Nashville is set to face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.