Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: Come Together

The Nashville Predators are looking to continue their winning ways while the Montreal Canadiens are just hoping to win a few more this season.

Things have been going well for the Nashville Predators since the Turris trade. With the Preds winning seven out of their last eight games, things finally seem to be coming together for the team. Here’s hoping the only Tennessee team you’ll be arguing about with your relatives this year won’t be the one on skates.

Meanwhile things haven’t been as steady for Montreal Canadiens, who are having one of the worst starts in 76 years. The internet is fully aware of the irony as well.

The Montreal Canadiens

The Habs are scraping the bottom of the Eastern Conference with an 8-12-2 record and only 18 points. They’re trailed only by the Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres. How the mighty fall, eh?

Montreal has 52 goals so far this season. Brendan Gallagher (9 goals) and Max Pacioretty (7 goals) are leading the team followed by Paul Byron with 5 goals, while our good friend Shea Weber (Hi Shea!) is tied with Andrew Shaw and Alex Galchenyuck with 4 goals a piece.

It’s the 77 goals against that’s concerning. Carey Price and Al Montoya have both been out with injuries since the beginning of November, meaning their rookie goaltender Charlie Lindgren has been carrying the workload. To make matters worse the Habs picked up Antti Niemi to back Lindgren, and we don’t have enough time to dissect that move.

Montreal will also be coming off of a back-to-back road loss in Dallas while the Preds have had a day of rest. Given Nashville’s current explosion of offense, things are not looking good for our friends from the north tonight.

The Nashville Predators

Tonight will be the last game of Austin Watson’s suspension giving us another night of Pontus Aberg who seems to have gained some of his confidence back since scoring a few goals in Milwaukee.

The Preds also recalled Freddie Gaudreau late Monday afternoon, so he could possibly slide into the lineup. Although it’s highly unlikely, because it seems like no matter what happens Cody McLeod is here to stay. Stranger things have happened, though!

Given the Canadiens current goaltending state, tonight would be a great night for the Predator’s offense (and defense) to score multiple goals. Just hold the lead!

Reasons To Watch

Ryan Johansen - After a slight goal draught, Joey seems to be back in the business of scoring goals and who doesn’t want to see that?

P.K. Subban - Let’s be honest, he’s probably throwing everything he has at the net tonight against his former team.

Shea Weber - he was out with a lower body injury last night against Dallas so he may not play tonight, but it’s always great to see our old friend Webbs in town. If he does play, just protect everything, it’s been a while since the Weber Slapper has been unleashed upon the Bridge!

Sights and Sounds

Puck drop at 7:00 PM at Bridgestone Arena

TV: FS-TN

Radio: 102.5 The Game