Nathan MacKinnon awarded NHL’s First Star for November

Colorado’s star player’s tear in November did not go unnoticed by the league.

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has been named NHL’s First Star for the month of November. This may have come to the surprise for non-Avalanche fans but for those of us wearing burgundy and blue, it was imminent.

MacKinnon went on an absolute tear in the month of November posting a 5-15-20 stat line in 20 games. The impressive part of that total is that 90% of them were primary points.

Also, two of his five goals were OT winners which makes it even sweeter. Relive them in all their glory below.

11/19/17

11/26/17

A big part of MacKinnon’s success has been the addition of Gabriel Landeskog to the top line for the Avalanche. That line has arguably been the best line in hockey since its inception. The chemistry between Landy, Mack and Rantanen is undeniable. It’s not always the best idea to load up one line with your three best offensive players, but in this case it works.

Mack has also really turned around the PP unit that was just wretched last year and the beginning of this year. In the month of November he tallied 7 of his 20 points on the PP and is tied on the team in PP points (11) with another PP specialist and linemate, Mikko Ratanten.

Since the Matt Duchene trade, MacKinnon has put the team on his back and carried them to the middle of the most competative division on the NHL.

The last time a Colorado Avalanche player won First Star of the Month was none other than Matthew Duchene back in November of 2015. In fact, here’s a list of recent Colorado Avalanche recipients for the NHL’s First Star of Month:

Nathan MacKinnon (Nov 17’)

Matt Duchene (Nov 15’)

Chris Stewart (Oct 10’)

Craig Anderson (Oct 09’)

Peter Budaj (March 07’)

Congratulations to Nathan MacKinnon and here’s to continued success for the rest of your Avalanche career.

*Raises drink*