Nathan MacKinnon sets Avalanche record with six consecutive games with a goal to open season

The Avalanche are off to a solid start this season, having notched a 3-1-2 record, and one player is primarily responsible for that start. Nathan MacKinnon is the lifeblood of the Avs, and early in the season he's breaking records. MacKinnon has scored a goal in six straight games for Colorado, most recently on Tuesday against the Rangers, breaking the Avalanche franchise record for consecutive games with a goal scored to open the year.

Six straight games with at least one goal is worth a new franchise record.@Mackinnon9 = 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/45HVW60ZDS — NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2018

MacKinnon's seven goals are tied with David Pastrnak and Kyle Palmieri for second in the NHL, with the Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews still leading the way with 10. MacKinnon broke a record previously held by Mats Sundin, who set the record at five games when the Avs were called the Quebec Nordiques in 1992.

The Avalanche are looking to make consecutive postseasons for the first time since the most recent lockout in 2004-2005. They're in a tough Central division, but the talent is certainly there.

MacKinnon has scored 29 percent of the Avalanche's goals, but the Avalanche are still scoring 3.5 goals per game, good for 10th in the league. Despite dropping their last two in overtime, the team looks marginally more balanced than it did last year. MacKinnon's line-mate Mikko Rantanen has a point in every game this season, but depth is still an issue early on. MacKinnon probably won't score in every game this year but you never know when you've got a talent like him on the ice.