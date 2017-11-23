Nazem Kadri apologizes for mistakes in Maple Leafs last game

Anger meant for a water bottle was also taken out on the penalty box official after being called for a retaliatory penalty

In last night’s Maple Leafs game against the Panthers, after Nazem Kadri retaliated for uncalled cross-checks by cross-checking a Panther of his own, and got caught for it. Kadri was mad about being singled out for his stick work and...well used his stick to release his emotions.

Nazem Kadri was about to catch some hands by the guy in the penalty box after he slammed his stick ... #DKM pic.twitter.com/xULT4ZoXPR — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) November 23, 2017

The end of his stick caught the penalty box attendant in the jaw while Kadri was stomping his feet, and hitting things. The attendant gave him some trouble and Kadri sat still for the rest of the penalty.

TSN’s Darren Dreger said that the NHL has looked at the incident

Colin Campbell and Hockey Ops took a good look at the incident last night. Likely nothing more than a warning. https://t.co/NCUAhX3lkj — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 23, 2017

Kadri, for his part, feels bad about what he did, and has said he apologized in the box to the attendant profusely.

It’s easy to get emotional mid-game, and I’ve seen this from Kadri before. One game when he was playing for the London Knights here against the Niagara IceDogs he took a questionable hit with no call. Kadri was mad and arguing with the official on the ice, but after no call came, he skated back to the bench and threw his stick down to the end of the bench, smashing into the glass right next to my wife’s head.

She is not a big fan of Kadri.

Accidents like this happen and I don’t think the NHL will make an example of him with fines or anything. The cross-check was worse than this and he feels the same way.

And Kadri on his late cross-checking penalty against the Panthers? "It was stupid. There's no question about it. There's no excuse for it." #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) November 23, 2017

Will he face any consequences with that? I bet Babcock would just make him run stairs, but we’ll perhaps see when the lines for tomorrow’s came against the Hurricanes come out.