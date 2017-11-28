NCAA Prospect Roundup: Strong performance from Hughes, Swayman steps up

(Editor’s note: This round-up covers the past two weeks of action, as sometimes, real life gets in the way of these posts. Enjoy!)

C, Scituate, MA (2014, 2nd Round Pick, 56th Overall), Harvard University

His line: 1G,2A, 25/55 FO,+2, 8 SOG

Season Stats: 8GP, 4G, 6A, 86/152 FO, 37 SOG

Donato played in all three games for Harvard in the past two weeks.

He scored in the first of the two games against No. 6-ranked Minnesota. He also recorded 5 shots and was 9 for 21 in the faceoff circle. He had one assist in each of the Crimson’s following two games against Minnesota and Boston College (respectively).

Harvard has fallen off pretty quickly, as they were ranked #3 by the USCHO before the season started. They are currently ranked #45 by the PairWise Rankings.

Donato’s numbers have been down in the past three weeks, but still has the potential to make the Bruins next year, if he doesn’t decide to stay one more year at Harvard.

D, Greenwich, CT, (2013, 5th Round Pick, 150th Overall), Harvard University

His line: -1, 3 SOG,7 BLK

Season Stats: 8GP, 0G, 1A, +1, 10 SOG, 4 PIM, 14 BLK

Sherman had another quiet week for the Crimson. He was a minus-1 and only recorded 3 shots on goal. He did have 7 blocked shots, which is pretty typical of his style of play.

Don’t expect him to put up big numbers points-wise, but look to see his blocked shot total rise as the season progresses.

Trent Frederic

C, St. Louis, MO (2016, 1st Round Pick, 29th Overall), University of Wisconsin

His line: 1G, 2A, -2, 10SOG, 36/78FO, 2PIMS

Season Stats: 17GP, 6G, 7A,-1, 106/212FO, 39 SOG, 10 PIM

Frederic had a decent showing the past two weekends in games against Michigan and Mercyhurst. He posted 1 goal and 2 assists in 4 games for the Badgers.

For what seems like the first time this season, he struggled in the faceoff circle. He went 36 for 78 (~46%) in the 4 games he played. This is a drastic change from his season total of around 58% in the faceoff circle.

Cameron Hughes

C, Edmonton, AB (2015, 6th Round Pick, 165th Overall), University of Wisconsin

His line: 2G,3A, 12 SOG, 39/75 FO

Season Stats: 17GP, 6G, 7A, +2, 69/133FO, 50 SOG, 10 PIM

Cameron Hughes had a great two weeks for Wisconsin. He had 2 goals and 3 assists on 12 shots in 4 games. He had a season-high 2 assists in the Badgers’ second game against Mercyhurst and had a season-high 6 shots on goal in the first game against Mercyhurst.

Hughes, unlike his teammate Trent Frederic, had a decent showing in the faceoff circle, as he went 39/75.

Ryan Lindgren

D, Minneapolis, MN (2016, 2nd Round Pick, 49th Overall), University of Minnesota

His line: -2, 1 Shot, 5 Blocks, 4 PIM

Season Stats: 16GP, 2G, 2A, -2, 12 SOG, 19 BLK, 29 PIM

Lindgren had pretty unremarkable couple of weeks for the Golden Gophers. In 4 games, he recorded 1 shot, had 5 blocks, had 2 penalties, and was a minus-2. In that stretch, Minnesota went 2-2.

Jack Becker

C, Dellwood, MN (2015, 7th Round Pick, 195th Overall), University of Michigan

His line: -1, 6 Shots, 2 PIM

Season Stats: 8GP, 1A, -4, 7 SOG, 4 PIM

Becker only played in 3 of 4 games for Michigan in the past two weekends. He totaled 6 shots on goal and was a minus-1 in those three games. Becker also had one penalty over the course of the 3 games.

Cameron Clarke

D, Tecumseh, MI (2016, 5th Round, 136th Overall), Ferris State University

His line: -1, 7 SOG

Season Stats: 13GP, 1G, 2A, -4, 15 SOG, 4 PIM

Cameron Clarke didn’t do a ton over the past couple of weekends for the Bulldogs, only landing 7 shots on goal and ending up at a minus-1 in 4 games.

Jeremy Swayman

G, Anchorage,AK (2017, 4th Round Pick, 111th Overall), University of Maine

His line: 3GS, 2W, 1L, 2.58GAA, .958SV%, 96 SV

Season Stats: 7GS, 4W, 3L, 2.49GAA, .921SV%, 210 SV

Swayman played well in the 3 games he started in the past two weekends. He recorded a season high of 40 saves in Maine’s 6-2 victory against BU.

In his three games overall, he posted an GAA of 2.58 and had a SV% of .958. He totaled 92 saves on 96 shots.

