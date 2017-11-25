New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings, Projected Lineups, How to Watch
New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings, Projected Lineups, How to Watch
7:00p EST, Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
TV: FS-D
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM CBS Sports Radio
Devils Blog: All About the Jersey
That was a tough loss in overtime last night to the New York Rangers last night in Madison Square Garden but there were some good signs that came out of it. Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou played like men possessed hounding the puck and giving the Rangers defensemen fits with their speed. Had they not had to face a hot Henrik Lundquist in net they both could have had multi point nights. The defense was scrambly and struggled with getting possession away from the Rangers at times, especially in the second period, but they got into a lot of shooting lanes, had active sticks all night and made some really nice plays with the puck in their own zone to get it up to the forwards. Of course, the star of the Red Wings Broadway show last night was Jimmy Howard. He was simply sensational despite once again playing great at the Garden but ultimately coming away with the L. Of course, the other big news from last night’s game was the loss of Trevor Daley to an upper body injury. There is no word yet on the extent of the injury or if he will miss any time. With the travel back to Detroit, no morning skate and the Griffins having played last night as well it is unlikely they will call someone up if Daley cannot go tonight as they will look to get back in the win column and welcome one of the surprise stories of the young NHL season, the New Jersey Devils, to Little Caesars Arena.
The Devils come in on the second night of a back to back after beating Vancouver last night 3-2 and sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 30 points. They are primarily lead up front by the line of Taylor Hall (7G, 17A), rookie Nico Hischier (3G, 13A) and Jesper Bratt (6G, 8A) with their leading goal scorer, Brian Gibbons, being maybe the surprise of the season so far. He came into this year with five career goals and twenty two career points but he already has ten goals and fourteen points on the season in just twenty two games. Along the blue line they are a bit meh with the exception of the rookie Will Butcher who has shown to be as exciting as most thought he would when teams were pursuing him in the off season as a unsigned college free agent out of the University of Denver. In net, Cory Schneider has been good and has definitely carried the workload for the Devils starting 17 of their 24 games so far.
In some ways the Red Wings and Devils are very similar teams. They are both in the rebuilding process, rely mainly on a handful of young talent up front to drive the offense and a veteran goaltender getting the majority of starts in net with an ok defense in between them.
Predicted Lineups
|Detroit Red Wings
|LW
|C
|RW
|Anthony Mantha
|Henrik Zetterberg
|Gustav Nyquist
|Tomas Tatar
|Dylan Larkin
|Justin Abdelkader
|Darren Helm
|Frans Nielsen
|Luke Glendening
|David Booth
|Andreas Athanasiou
|Scott Wilson
|LD
|RD
|Danny DeKeyser
|Mike Green
|Jonathan Ericcson
|Xavier Ouellet
|Niklas Kronwall
|Nick Jensen
|Goalie
|Petr Mrazek
|Jimmy Howard
Scratches: Luke Witkowski (Suspended)
Injuries: Trevor Daley, Johan Franzen (LTIR)
|New Jersey Devils
|LW
|C
|RW
|Taylor Hall
|Nico Hischier
|Jesper Bratt
|Adam Henrique
|Travis Zajac
|Drew Stafford
|Pavel Zacha
|Brian Boyle
|Miles Wood
|Brian Gibbons
|Blake Coleman
|Stefan Noesen
|LD
|RD
|Andy Greene
|Steven Santini
|John Moore
|Damon Severson
|Wll Butcher
|Ben Lovejoy
|Goalie
|Keith Kinkaid
|Cory Schneider
Injuries: Marcus Johansson, Mirco Mueller, Kyle Palmieri
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Game Day Prediction Contest
Would you like to predict the outcome of the game and potentially become internet famous? Well you're in luck, because here's your opportunity. Here's how it works.
First off, if you don't have an SBN Username, make one! We'd love to have you, plus it's much easier to track your predictions season-long. Then make your guess on the winning team, final score, and who the Red Wings player of the game will be. Enter the required information into the form below using the formats indicated. If you don't use those formats, your answers will be disregarded. All submissions are timestamped and will be accepted only until the official game start time. Only one submission per person, please. The Red Wings POTG will be determined by the collective of WiiM writers.
Each correct winning team prediction is worth 1 point. Each correct player of the game prediction is worth 3 points. Each correct final score prediction is worth 5 points. If you get all three correct, you'll receive 15 points.
Good luck!
