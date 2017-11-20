New Jersey Devils Podcast Talking Red Episode #250: That’s a Lot of Episodes

On the landmark 250th episode of Talking Red, Dave and Mike celebrate by talking about some Devils losses, as has been a major tradition during the show’s run. They also talk about Zajac’s return, the status of the defense, and take some listener questions.

This week, Talking Red hits a substantial substantial milestone as David Sarch has Mike on for the 250th edition of the world-renowned and critically-acclaimed Devils podcast. Dave and Mike take a couple moments to reflect on the show’s run, which has spanned seven years and [checks notes] one playoff appearance in New Jersey. After the brief look back, the guys get back to what Dave and his various guests have been doing for 250 episodes now: talking some, uh, red.

Dave and Mike start by covering a topic near and dear to their hearts: some Devils losses. Then they move on a talk about some of the other issues surrounding the team right now, including the return of Travis Zajac from injury, the current state of the team’s defense, the impact of the still-missing Marcus Johansson, and their preferred line combos going forward. The guys also take some listener questions, talk about Adam Henrique’s struggles, and wonder how long Brian Gibbons can keep his hot streak going.

As ever you can listen to this week’s episode in a multitude of ways. You can get it on iTunes, Stitcher, or whatever podcasting platform you prefer. You can head over to the Talking Red website and listen to it there. Or you can stay on this page and stream it below. The 250th episode is 51:03 long and 23.37 MB in size.

I want to congratulate Dave again on recording his 250th episode and bringing Devils talk to people’s commutes, work days, road trips, and whatever other activities for seven seasons now. Hopefully the next 250 episodes get to recap more winning. If you have comments on the episode, you can leave them below or over at the Talking Red website. You can also chat or send questions to Dave on Twitter at @TalkingRed. Thanks, as always, for listening.