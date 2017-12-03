New Jersey Devils Podcast Talking Red Episode #252: Goodbye Handsome

David and I discuss the big trade of Adam Henrique for Sami Vatanen, the fallout, the Devils style of low possession, but high chance ratios, and a call to arms for All-Star voting.

Talking Red, the New Jersey Devils podcast, airs another episode this week. Obviously, the main story of this episode is the trade of Devils’ fan-favorite Adam Henrique to the Ducks for defender Sami Vatanen. Our blog had and article written when it happened, then had analyses from John, Mike, and Alex. Dave then brings up the Devils struggling in possession ratio, but thriving in chance ratio, and the All-Star voting. Listeners ask about Zajac, Henrique, and others. And I inquire about the defenders usage and playing time, as well as expectations for Pavel Zacha

This episode is 58 minutes, 1 second long.

