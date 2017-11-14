New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: 11/14/17

Week 6 of the 2017-18 prospect update saw prospects participate in league and international play, as well as the return of Marian Studenic to the Hamilton line up.

QMJHL

Name Pos. Age Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Jocktan Chainey D 18.19 Halifax 21 2 12 14 13 12 5.71% 1.67 0.67 Height: 6'0 A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 195 7 9 2 4 6 0 6 6 0 1 1 14

Jocktan Chainey had an assist, even rating, 2 PIM, and a shot over the course of 2 games for Halifax last week. He will be a part of the QMJHL team to take on Russia in the Canada - Russia Series later today and Thursday. NHL Network will have replays of the games at 10 AM the following day.

OHL

Name Pos. Age Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% Marian Studenic RW 19.06 Hamilton 18 5 6 11 4 2 12.20% 2.28 0.61 30.00% Height: 6'1 A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 170 5 10 4 3 7 0 3 3 1 0 1 16

Name Age GP GS W L OTL SOL GAA SV% GA%- GSAA GSAA/60 Evan Cormier 20.03 17 16 7 7 2 0 3.11 0.899 101 -0.30 -0.02 Height: 6'3 Team SO SO% QS QS% RBS RBS% BO BO% EVG% PPG% SHG% Weight: 200 Saginaw 1 6.25% 7 43.75% 3 18.75% 4 25.00% 64.00% 34.00% 2.00%

Marian Studenic returned from injury and had a fine week for himself. He put up a goal, assist, +1, 2 shots, and won both faceoffs he took against Erie on Friday. You can see him make a heads up play to intercept a pass and score a goal against the Otters below. For what Studenic lacks in high end skill, he makes up with good hockey sense which allows him to read and anticipate the play. Against Mississauga on Sunday, he had an assist, +1, and 4 shots.

.@Studa_19 intercepts an Otters pass and gives the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead to finish out the 2nd period! #BulldogsReplay pic.twitter.com/HlPdY1F9yy — #Hamtownhockey (@BulldogsOHL) November 11, 2017

Evan Cormier made 2 starts last week for Saginaw. On Friday he made 34 saves on 38 shots in a loss to Mississauga. On Saturday he had 12 saves on 14 shots in a victory over Erie.

WHL

Name Pos. Age Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Colby Sissons D 19.84 Swift Current 17 5 17 22 25 22 11.90% 2.47 1.29 Height: 6'2 A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 190 12 17 2 9 11 3 6 9 0 2 2 30 Name Pos. Age Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Nikita Popugaev LW 18.99 Prince George 13 2 5 7 -13 4 4.08% 3.77 0.54 Height: 6'5.5 A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 210 1 3 0 1 1 2 4 6 0 0 0 12

Colby Sissons continued to be an offensive force for Swift Current. In 2 games last week he had a goal, 3 assists, +5, and a shot. His strong two-way play saw him added to the WHL roster for Game 2 of the Canada - Russia Series last Tuesday. He was a -1 with a shot in a 4-3 loss to Russia.

NCAA

Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% NHLe Brett Seney LW Merrimack 10 4 4 8 0 22 18.18% 2.20 0.80 38.71% 25 Height: 5'10 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 180 21.72 Hockey East 3 7 1 1 2 3 3 6 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% NHLe JD Dudek RW Boston College 12 2 5 7 -4 6 6.67% 2.50 0.58 50.00% 18 Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 185 21.81 Hockey East 2 4 2 2 4 0 3 3 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% NHLe Joey Anderson RW Minnesota Duluth 8 2 1 3 1 4 6.25% 4.00 0.38 0.00% 13 Height: 6'0 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 195 19.42 NCHC 0 2 1 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks NHLe Jeremy Davies D Northeastern 10 1 10 11 2 10 5.00% 2.00 1.10 17 34 Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 188 20.96 Hockey East 5 6 0 3 3 1 6 7 0 1 1 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks NHLe Reilly Walsh D Harvard 5 2 2 4 -3 10 22.22% 1.80 0.80 4 15 Height: 6'0 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 185 18.58 ECAC 1 3 0 0 0 2 2 4 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks NHLe Matt Hellickson D Notre Dame 12 0 5 5 4 6 0.00% 0.75 0.42 9 11 Height: 6'0 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 181 19.66 Big Ten 2 2 0 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 0

Brett Seney and Merrimack only had one game last week but made it count. Against Bentley on Friday, Seney had 2 goals, an assist, -1, 4 PIM, 3 shots, and won 6/12 faceoffs as he moved into the center position. Seney spoke to The Mack Report after the game and gave his opinion on his new (old) linemates and his commitment to his defensive responsibilities:

That means more defensive responsibility for the Ontario native, but also it meant a reunion with former linemates Jance Hennig and Mathieu Tibbet. “Obviously I love playing with those guys,” he said. “We played together as freshmen and sophomores. We have a connection. When we’re out there we were doing our jobs and moving forward, we’re going to continue to work together and build off that. “As a center I have a lot more defensive responsibilities. I’m the third D back there in the D zone. Defensive play is something Ive been working on for all four years here. I just need to be aware. If Jace and Tibbs go, I need to stay above the play. It’s about competing and working hard.”

JD Dudek had 3 assists, an even rating, 2 PIM, 11 shots, and won both faceoffs he took across 3 games for Boston College last week.

Joey Anderson missed both of Minnesota Duluth's games against Western Michigan last weekend due to an upper body injury. That is now 4 games in a row.

Jeremy Davies had a goal, assist, -1, 6 PIM, and 3 shots across 2 games for Northeastern last week. Jeff Cox of SBN College Hockey had this to say about Davies after Northeastern's victory over Boston University on Friday:

Davies has an innate ability to control possession when he’s on the ice. He does a terrific job jumping into the rush and moving pucks north. It’s cliche to say, but when a team has the puck on their stick, they don’t have to defend.

Reilly Walsh was a -2 with 4 PIM and 3 shots in 2 games for Harvard last week. Last Tuesday, he was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week for the prior week which saw him put up 2 goals and an assist in 2 games.

Matt Hellickson had an assist, -1, 6 PIM, and a shot in 2 games against Penn State for Notre Dame last weekend.

KHL/VHL/MHL

Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks ATOI Yegor Rykov D SKA St. Petersburg 30 1 6 7 8 18 25 4.00% 0.83 0.23 20 12:10 Height: 6'2 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 216 20.60 KHL 2 3 1 6 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Mikhail Maltsev C SKA St. Petersburg 16 0 5 5 6 4 22 0.00% 1.38 0.31 54.55% 8:20 Height: 6'3 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 205 19.69 KHL 3 3 0 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP Blks ATOI Yegor Zaitsev D Dynamo Moscow 24 0 2 2 -1 26 11 0.00% 0.46 0.08 10 9:35 Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 185 19.55 KHL 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Nikita Popugaev LW Zvezda Chekhov 3 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0.00% 0.00 0.33 N/A 14:29 Height: 6'5.5 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 210 18.99 VHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 31

Yegor Rykov and SKA had the week off.

Mikhail Maltsev has been making himself known in the Canada - Russia Series as the top center for Russia. In 4 games he has 2 goals, +5, 2 PIM, and 13 shots. He's been effective in using his large frame in all areas of the ice to win pucks and has utilized his offensive skill to finish plays.

Yegor Zaitsev has played an important role on the Russia blue line and has an assist, +1, and 3 shots in 4 games of the Canada - Russia Series. He's even had a nice physical edge to his game when necessary.

Nikita Popugaev was a -2 while playing just under 10 minutes per game on average across 2 games for Zvezda Chekhov of the VHL.

Europe

Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Fabian Zetterlund F Farjestads BK 17 0 1 1 -2 0 13 0.00% 0.76 0.06 N/A 7:01 Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts NHLe Weight: 180 18.23 SHL 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Name Pos. Team GP G A Pts +/- PIM SH SH% SH/GP Pts/GP FO% ATOI Aarne Talvitie C Blues U20 16 13 9 22 14 8 N/A N/A N/A 1.38 N/A N/A Height: 5'11 Age League A1 Pts1 EVG EVA EV Pts PPG PPA PP Pts SHG SHA SH Pts Weight: 198 18.77 Jr. A SM-liiga N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Name Age GP GS W L OTL SOL GAA SV% GA%- GSAA GSAA/60 Gilles Senn 21.72 10 9 5 3 0 1 2.78 0.907 105 -1.28 -0.13 Height: 6'5 Team SO SO% QS QS% RBS RBS% BO BO% EVG% PPG% SHG% Weight: 192 HC Davos 0 0.00% 5 55.56% 2 22.22% 1 11.11% 85.19% 14.81% 0.00%

Fabian Zetterlund (Sweden) and Aarne Talvitie (Finland) spent last week playing in a U20 Four Nations tournament. Zetterlund had a few goals and an assist while Talvitie had an assist and was in a 4th line role.

Gilles Senn made one appearance for Switzerland in the Karjala Cup. He made 26 saves on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic on Friday. Switzerland finished last in the tournament.

Your Take

